Fulton advances to state quarters

ROCKFORD — The Fulton High School football team is back into the IHSA Class 1A quarterfinals.

Thanks to a defense that pitched a shutout and two third-quarter touchdowns, Fulton advanced to the final eight with a 28-0 victory over Rockford Lutheran on Saturday afternoon.

After a scoreless opening quarter, Fulton broke through with 3 1/2 minutes to go in the opening half when Joe Ford scored on a 1-yard run.

Baylen Damhoff had an interception for Fulton (9-2) in the opening stages of the third quarter. Fulton capitalized with a touchdown run from Ryan Eads and a two-point conversion run from Lukas Schroeder.

Schroeder added a touchdown run later in the third quarter to give Fulton a 20-0 lead.

Senior Conner Sheridan sealed the win for Fulton with an 8-yard interception return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Since back-to-back losses to Muskegon (Mich.) Catholic Central and Lena-Winslow in the latter half of September, the Steamers have reeled off six straight wins by an average margin of three touchdowns, including last Saturday's 38-13 first-round win over Aurora Christian.

Fulton gets a rematch with conference foe Lena-Winslow next Saturday at 1 p.m. in Fulton. It will be the second straight season the teams have met in the Elite Eight. Lena-Winslow (11-0) pummeled ROWVA-Williamsfield 76-7 in their second-round contest.

Polo 38, Ridgewood 32: Polo advanced to the I8FA semifinals for the third consecutive season with a victory over Ridgewood on Saturday afternoon in Cambridge.

Brock Soltow had touchdown runs of 49 and 39 yards in the opening half to stake Polo to a 16-8 advantage at intermission.

Ridgewood tied the game in the third quarter at 16, but Polo took advantage of a good kickoff return and Soltow scored his third rushing touchdown of the game to regain the lead. Soltow added a 47-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to make a two-score contest.

Ridgewood, in its first season of 8-player football, finished 9-2.