Fulton focused on second round, not Le-Win

FULTON — In just a short time, Fulton and Lena-Winslow have forged a rivalry of sorts on the football field.

Thus far, that rivalry has been one-sided, with the Steamers going 0-3 against their Northwest Upstate Illini Conference rivals in 2021 and '22, including a 54-28 loss in last fall's IHSA Class 1A quarterfinals.

Should each team win its respective Saturday 1A second-round matchups, they would meet in the Elite Eight for the second straight year. However, that is the furthest thing from the Steamers' minds right now.

Instead, No. 4 Fulton (8-2) is concentrating on Saturday's trip north to face 12th-seeded Rockford Lutheran (6-4) in a game that the Steamers cannot afford to overlook.

"We're hoping that Saturday night, we're getting to think about that game," Fulton coach Patrick Lower said of a possible showdown with Le-Win. "But right now, I wouldn't say that there's one person who's thought about next week. Anybody that's been in the playoffs understands that you get this far, every team is good.

"Some teams that come in at 5-4, it could be because of injuries or something like that. We don't worry about the records. We watch film, devise a game plan, then try to go out and execute it."

A member of the Big Northern Conference, which consists largely of 3A and 4A schools, the Crusaders opened on the road with a 35-19 win over No. 5 seed and Lincoln Trail co-champion Annawan-Wethersfield last Saturday.

"Rockford Lutheran is extremely quick and athletic, and they can cause us all kinds of problems," said Lower. "They come from a good football conference and can definitely hold their own in the physical part of the game."

Since back-to-back losses to Muskegon (Mich.) Catholic Central and Lena-Winslow in the latter half of September, the Steamers have reeled off five straight wins by an average margin of three touchdowns, including last Saturday's 38-13 first-round win over Aurora Christian.

It was a 54-32 loss to Le-Win that ultimately cost Fulton its first NUIC title as it finished in second place with a 7-1 league mark.

"Being 3-2 at one point, our guys have done a good job on focusing on the things they can control," Lower said. "We've taken each and every day to focus on getting better. Doing that, we've put together five straight wins."

Lower feels if his squad can keep penalties to a minimum, then a potential rematch with Le-Win could be in the cards.

"We did a good job controlling the line last week, but we had five first-half penalties that stalled some drives," he said. "If we stay on course and stay ahead of the chains, I like our chances."