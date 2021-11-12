Fulton's aerial corps has Steamers flying high

Jones is also Fulton's second-leading rusher with 669 yards and seven TDs on 106 carries. VanKampen leads the club with 1,039 yards and 19 touchdowns on 150 carries.

"Being able to do a bit of everything is definitely our biggest strength," said the son of Fulton's 15th-year head coach. "It makes it even hard for other teams to scout us."

Last spring's graduation took several key players from the Steamer roster, but there was still a strong nucleus returning. That group has been the key to Fulton's success.

"We lost a lot of guys, but we had Brock and myself coming back, and Keegan to run it down the other team's throat," said Jones. "Coach wanted to use everyone to their full potential."

In the case of the younger Lower, he had to fill some big shoes in replacing all-conference standout Connor Barnett as the Steamers' starting quarterback.

"Those were big shoes to fill, but I definitely felt ready," he stated. "It was good to have a lot of confidence in myself."

Lower was sidelined for three weeks after injuring his shoulder in Fulton's 54-7 loss to Lena-Winslow on Sept. 24 (the Steamers' last loss to date). However, junior Brayden Dykstra (27 of 34, 438 yards, four TDs) stepped in and helped trigger the team's ongoing winning streak.