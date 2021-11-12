 Skip to main content
Fulton's aerial corps has Steamers flying high
PREP FOOTBALL | FULTON AT LENA-WINSLOW

Fulton's aerial corps has Steamers flying high

FULTON — Long before the 2021 prep football season kicked off, Brock Mason sensed that there were some changes in the air.

Literally in the air, as it turned out.

"Coming into the year, Coach (Patrick) Lower told us there was going to be a lot of new stuff coming in, new pass plays," said the senior wide receiver/defensive back.

"He had (senior quarterback Patrick Lower) and I running routes, plus we had Baylen Damhoff, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, coming in, and we had pass plays for both him and (senior halfback Jacob Jones). He told us we were going to pass a lot more."

This extra emphasis on the aerial game, combined with a 1,000-yard season from senior fullback Keegan VanKampen, has resulted in the Steamers playing some of their best football at the right time.

Heading into today's 1 p.m. IHSA Class 1A quarterfinal matchup at sixth-seeded Lena-Winslow, Fulton (9-2) has reeled off six straight victories to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time in five years.

"Once a team's hot, they're hot. We got hot at the right time," said Lower, who has completed 68 of 98 passes for 874 yards and 12 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

His top targets have been Mason (32 receptions, 567 yards, eight TDs), Jones (27 receptions, 312 yards, four TDs) and Damhoff (16 receptions, 270 yards, three TDs).

Jones is also Fulton's second-leading rusher with 669 yards and seven TDs on 106 carries. VanKampen leads the club with 1,039 yards and 19 touchdowns on 150 carries.

"Being able to do a bit of everything is definitely our biggest strength," said the son of Fulton's 15th-year head coach. "It makes it even hard for other teams to scout us."

Last spring's graduation took several key players from the Steamer roster, but there was still a strong nucleus returning. That group has been the key to Fulton's success.

"We lost a lot of guys, but we had Brock and myself coming back, and Keegan to run it down the other team's throat," said Jones. "Coach wanted to use everyone to their full potential."

In the case of the younger Lower, he had to fill some big shoes in replacing all-conference standout Connor Barnett as the Steamers' starting quarterback.

"Those were big shoes to fill, but I definitely felt ready," he stated. "It was good to have a lot of confidence in myself."

Lower was sidelined for three weeks after injuring his shoulder in Fulton's 54-7 loss to Lena-Winslow on Sept. 24 (the Steamers' last loss to date). However, junior Brayden Dykstra (27 of 34, 438 yards, four TDs) stepped in and helped trigger the team's ongoing winning streak.

"Brayden did a fantastic job in Pat's absence," said Coach Lower. "We told him we weren't going to change anything, to try and keep it simple, but mix it up a little bit."

Since returning to action in Fulton's 41-0 regular-season closing win over Dakota, Lower has not missed a beat.

He has thrown for 450 yards and seven TDs in the three wins leading up to the seventh-seeded Steamers' rematch with Le-Win (9-2), which along with Forreston ended up sharing second place in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference with Fulton.

"Brayden stepped in and did a good job," said Mason, "but we wouldn't be where we're at now without Pat."

IHSA CLASS 1A STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS: FULTON (9-2) AT LENA-WINSLOW (9-2)

Today: No. 7 Fulton (9-2) travels to face No. 6 Lena-Winslow (9-2) Saturday afternoon at 1 in an IHSA Class 1A state football quarterfinal-round game.

Part II: With the Steamers' move from the Three Rivers to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference this year, today's game will be their second meeting with one of their new rivals. In the fifth week of the season on Sept. 24, Fulton hosted the Panthers for homecoming, but it was Le-Win celebrating after scoring 38 unanswered points to pull away to a 54-7 win. The teams ended up finishing in a three-way tie for second place in the NUIC along with Forreston.

Part II (redux): Today's game will mark the second team the NUIC rivals have met in the playoffs. Le-Win topped Fulton 34-6 in a 2006 Class 2A first-round matchup in what was longtime head coach Jim Proud's final game with the Steamers.

Summing up: Fulton has been dominant in its two postseason wins leading up to today, following up a 42-0 first-round shutout of Chicago Raby with a decisive 55-14 road win over second-seeded Ottawa Marquette. ... Le-Win has been just as dominant, opening with a 54-7 romp past Aurora Christian before topping NUIC rival Forreston 38-8 on the road last Saturday, avenging a 22-20 loss to the Cardinals in the regular-season finale three weeks ago.

Players to watch — Fulton: Senior fullback Keegan VanKampen anchors the Steamers' ground game with 1,039 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per carry, while senior halfback Jacob Jones is a dual threat with 669 yards and seven TDs on the ground along with 312 receiving yards and four TDs. ... Senior wide receiver Brock Mason is the top receiver with 32 catches for 567 yards and eight TDs, with senior quarterback Patrick Lower hitting on 68 of 98 passes for 874 yards and 12 TDs despite missing three games with a dislocated right shoulder. ... VanKampen (119 tackles), Jones (91) and Mason (87) are also the Steamers' top tacklers; VanKampen has 14 tackles for loss and Jones and Mason have 10 TFLs each.

Players to watch — Lena-Winslow: Senior RB Marey Roby is the Panthers' top ground gainer with 1,052 yards and 16 touchdowns on 145 carries, but fellow senior Ethan Fye is just shy of 1,000 yards; he has 999 yards and 15 TDs on 116 carries. Senior fullback Brady Eilders (99 carries, 593 yards, eight TDs) adds further backfield depth, along with senior QB Luke Benson (23 of 40 passing, 363 yards, six TDs).

Fulton coach Patrick Lower: "First and foremost, they played well (in the first meeting) and we didn't play to our potential. We weren't able to get anything going, and a lot of that had to do with Le-Win. With this being our first year in the NUIC, it felt like we played a lot of playoff games ... playing teams for the first time. We knew Le-Win then, but not like we know them now."

Up next: If Fulton wins, it would face either No. 1 Abingdon-Avon (10-1) or No. 13 Ridgeview-Lexington (7-4) in next weekend's semifinals, and would more than likely be back at home regardless of its opponent.

