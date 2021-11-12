Fulton's aerial corps has Steamers flying high

FULTON — Long before the 2021 prep football season kicked off, Brock Mason sensed that there were some changes in the air.
Literally in the air, as it turned out.
"Coming into the year, Coach (Patrick) Lower told us there was going to be a lot of new stuff coming in, new pass plays," said the senior wide receiver/defensive back.
"He had (senior quarterback Patrick Lower) and I running routes, plus we had Baylen Damhoff, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, coming in, and we had pass plays for both him and (senior halfback Jacob Jones). He told us we were going to pass a lot more."
This extra emphasis on the aerial game, combined with a 1,000-yard season from senior fullback Keegan VanKampen, has resulted in the Steamers playing some of their best football at the right time.
Heading into today's 1 p.m. IHSA Class 1A quarterfinal matchup at sixth-seeded Lena-Winslow, Fulton (9-2) has reeled off six straight victories to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time in five years.
"Once a team's hot, they're hot. We got hot at the right time," said Lower, who has completed 68 of 98 passes for 874 yards and 12 touchdowns with just three interceptions.
His top targets have been Mason (32 receptions, 567 yards, eight TDs), Jones (27 receptions, 312 yards, four TDs) and Damhoff (16 receptions, 270 yards, three TDs).
Jones is also Fulton's second-leading rusher with 669 yards and seven TDs on 106 carries. VanKampen leads the club with 1,039 yards and 19 touchdowns on 150 carries.
"Being able to do a bit of everything is definitely our biggest strength," said the son of Fulton's 15th-year head coach. "It makes it even hard for other teams to scout us."
Last spring's graduation took several key players from the Steamer roster, but there was still a strong nucleus returning. That group has been the key to Fulton's success.
"We lost a lot of guys, but we had Brock and myself coming back, and Keegan to run it down the other team's throat," said Jones. "Coach wanted to use everyone to their full potential."
In the case of the younger Lower, he had to fill some big shoes in replacing all-conference standout Connor Barnett as the Steamers' starting quarterback.
"Those were big shoes to fill, but I definitely felt ready," he stated. "It was good to have a lot of confidence in myself."
Lower was sidelined for three weeks after injuring his shoulder in Fulton's 54-7 loss to Lena-Winslow on Sept. 24 (the Steamers' last loss to date). However, junior Brayden Dykstra (27 of 34, 438 yards, four TDs) stepped in and helped trigger the team's ongoing winning streak.
"Brayden did a fantastic job in Pat's absence," said Coach Lower. "We told him we weren't going to change anything, to try and keep it simple, but mix it up a little bit."
Since returning to action in Fulton's 41-0 regular-season closing win over Dakota, Lower has not missed a beat.
He has thrown for 450 yards and seven TDs in the three wins leading up to the seventh-seeded Steamers' rematch with Le-Win (9-2), which along with Forreston ended up sharing second place in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference with Fulton.
"Brayden stepped in and did a good job," said Mason, "but we wouldn't be where we're at now without Pat."