Fulton's football family rallies behind one of their own

Gathering all of its strength and inspiration, Fulton turned in one of its best performances of the season as it rolled to a 55-14 win over the Crusaders to advance to the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2016.

Fittingly, one of the Steamers' top performers in the game was Jacob Jones. He tallied 105 total yards, scored three touchdowns and added an interception and a forced fumble on defense.

"I was still thinking about it on Saturday, but at the same time, I knew we still had to get down to business," Jones stated. "It was weird, knowing that he should be there and not being able to see him there. It was a weird feeling, but I had to accept it and get used to it.

"Everybody looked at it like he was part of their family. All day Saturday, we talked about it being a 12-on-11 game because he was with us."

Mere hours after losing his father, Jones returned to practice. That enabled him to take solace from being around his extended football family.

"Going to practice, you feel better about yourself and it eases your mind," he said. "I was with my friends, doing something I love."

Still, he is quick to admit that it was not an easy decision by any means.