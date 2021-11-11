Fulton's football family rallies behind one of their own

FULTON — It is one of the oldest sayings in sports: A team is like a family.
But in the world of high school sports — especially in towns like Fulton, with a population of just under 3,500 — that saying rings particularly true.
Late last week, the Fulton High School football family literally lost one of their own when Larry Jones, the father of senior running back/linebacker Jacob Jones, suddenly passed away at the age of 51.
In addition to helping out the Steamers as a statistician, Jones had been involved with Fulton youth football and baseball as a coach and was considered a fixture in all of the programs.
"Anyone who knew Larry knew he was all about Steamer athletics, and especially football," said Fulton head coach Patrick Lower. "He was our stat guy, and he coached our seniors in junior tackle and was heavily involved with youth baseball. It's different, not having him around."
Such a loss marked a sharp contrast between life and sports and put the latter into its true perspective.
"As coaches, we talk all the time abut handling adversity," said Lower. "For us, adversity can mean a missed tackle or a blown assignment. This is real-life adversity we were hit with. We have to carry on the best we can."
Larry Jones' passing came last Thursday, just over 48 hours before the Steamers were set to travel to Ottawa for their IHSA Class 1A second-round playoff game against Marquette Academy.
Gathering all of its strength and inspiration, Fulton turned in one of its best performances of the season as it rolled to a 55-14 win over the Crusaders to advance to the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2016.
Fittingly, one of the Steamers' top performers in the game was Jacob Jones. He tallied 105 total yards, scored three touchdowns and added an interception and a forced fumble on defense.
"I was still thinking about it on Saturday, but at the same time, I knew we still had to get down to business," Jones stated. "It was weird, knowing that he should be there and not being able to see him there. It was a weird feeling, but I had to accept it and get used to it.
"Everybody looked at it like he was part of their family. All day Saturday, we talked about it being a 12-on-11 game because he was with us."
Mere hours after losing his father, Jones returned to practice. That enabled him to take solace from being around his extended football family.
"Going to practice, you feel better about yourself and it eases your mind," he said. "I was with my friends, doing something I love."
Still, he is quick to admit that it was not an easy decision by any means.
"Obviously, it was hard," said Jones. "He was usually there with us for everything — games, dinners the night before a game; he'd pop in at practice. It'd pop into my mind that he should be here, but I had to keep focused. I still went to practice the day that it happened.
"Once I got there and got myself focused, it helped me take my mind off of it."
For his part, Lower was more than pleased with the way all of his players — Jones especially — handled what is a difficult situation for most adults.
"All of the kids handled it well, and for Jake to handle it like he did ... it's a credit to all of them," he said. "This was a time we needed to be together. To be a team and to be there for each other."
Jones referred to the Steamers' "12-on-11" mindset that helped carry the day at Marquette. That mindset will continue when Fulton (9-2) hits the road again for Saturday's 1 p.m. quarterfinal showdown with reigning 1A state champion Lena-Winslow (9-2).
"We had a rough week with Jake's father passing," said senior wide receiver/defensive back Brock Mason, "but it brought all of us closer together."
"We said we were playing 12-on-11 last Saturday," added senior quarterback/defensive back Patrick Lower, "and we're going to use that the rest of the year."