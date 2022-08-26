Fumble recovery, Fuller's vision carry Moline to victory over St. Laurence

Moline’s Christian Slater saw the ball and he took it.

On a crucial 4 & 1 play inside Moline’s own 10-yard line, the big defensive lineman stripped the ball from St. Laurence quarterback Danny Fitzpatrick and took off running.

“My first instinct was just to run,” Slater said. “I started sprinting until I got tackled.

“My first thought (afterwards) was ‘Man, I’m tired’, but my second thought was how happy I was. Everyone starting jumping on me. The team went crazy.’

Two plays later Moline scored to build a three possession lead it would never give up in its 27-21 victory over St. Laurence on Friday night at Browning Field to begin the season.

Slater tumbled 46 yards down the field to set up Moline’s scoring opportunity. It was a play that sent the bench in a frenzy. It was still replaying in the mind of Moline coach Mike Morrissey after the game.

“For him (Slater) to be able to make a big play like that and take it down the sidelines, I mean, he used to try and tell me he was a receive, but I think everybody in the stands now knows he’s not a receiver with that type of speed,” Morrissey joked. “But no, he made a great play. It was incredible. That was a big stop when we needed it most.”

Slater’s strip turned a 14-point lead, which was nine yards away from being cut in half, into a 27-6 lead after Riley Fuller took a 40-yard run into the end zone moments later.

“It flipped the game,” Fuller said. “Towards the end of the first half we started to get shut down a little bit, but once that happened, it woke us back up. It was definitely a momentum boost.”

However, momentum swayed with the Maroons for a majority of the game thanks to Fuller. The senior running back ran for a team-high 138 yards and found the end zone three times.

“Riley is a shifty runner and has had great vision ever since he was a freshman,” Morrissey said. “That stuck out at an early age and then we watched him tonight cut back and go against the grain. Plus, he had a 60 yard touchdown called back which would have been nice. We knew were going to ride him and our offensive line and tight ends. Those guys were our bell cows.”

The running back trio of Fuller, Cooper Marsh and Mason Woods combined for 275 yards and a touchdown. Throw in quarterback Grant Sibley’s 71 rushing yards and the Maroons ran for 346 yards on the ground Friday night.

Moline had four rushes for over 40 yards.

“We thought we would have to grind out yards more than anything else,” Morrissey said. “We didn’t anticipate having that big play capability over and over. We know we have explosive guys that can do it, we just couldn’t get them the ball as much as we’d like.”

Yet the Maroons found their playmakers early. Moline climbed out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to big chunk plays on the ground.

Fuller got it started when he bounced a run up the middle to the outside and beat the safety to the end zone for a 58-yard score to make it 7-0 with 9:15 left in the first.

“Our offensive line was making holes,” Fuller said. “All I had to do was beat a corner or linebacker, and that was pretty much it. If I could make one simple cut, I was gone.”

Moline’s Kiersten Bailey, taking over for Caroline Hazen at kicking duties, drilled her first point-after attempt.

The Moline defense forced stops on St. Laurence’s first three possessions of the game. Jasper Ogburn had a pass deflection and tackle for a loss in the first two possessions. After the second stop, the Maroons struck again.

Senior Grant Sibley displayed what he could do at quarterback this season when he tucked the ball and ran up the middle for a 66-yard gain. He brought the Maroons down to the 5-yard line and Fuller punched it in from a yard out two plays later to make it 14-0.

“If Sibley had my speed he might have scored on that down option,” Morrissey joked. “But no, he played a great game. All of these guys took advantage of the opportunities they got, but our offensive line is what we hung our hat on tonight.”

Another defensive stop gave Moline the ball back, but when the Maroons had to attempt their first punt, things went poorly.

The snap sailed to the right of Bryan Villegas and although he tried to recover the ball and get it away, he lost the grip and St. Laurence recovered on Moline’s own two-yard line.

A jet sweep to the right to junior Rob Francis resulted in an easy touchdown. However, the extra point was missed to keep Moline ahead 14-6 with 9:41 before half. The score wouldn’t change until the third quarter after Moline held St. Laurence to just 95 total yards at half.

Yet when the third quarter resumed, Moline’s rushing attack was back. Marsh took his first rushing attempt as a Maroon to the house from 79 yards out. He found a hole on the left side, and although he stumbled when his ankles got tripped up, he found his footing and picked up speed. He dove into the end zone with a Viking defender on his heels.

“We look at it at half and thought that it (that play) was something we could get,” Morrissey said. “(Marsh) broke a tackle about five yards in and then took off. He kept looking back, which I think slowed him down a bit, but it was a great run. He also did a great job blocking and caught a couple passes. I think he did a great job.”

After Fuller’s 40-yard touchdown run that extended the lead to 21, St. Laurence responded with a touchdown drive of their own. Aaron Ball, who didn’t get any carries in the first half, capped off the drive with a 12-yard touchdown to send the game into the fourth at 27-14.

St. Laurence had a scoring opportunity early in the fourth, but Ogburn deflected a fourth down pass to give Moline the ball back.

St. Laurence’s Danny Fitzpatrick found Matt Hyland for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 2:03 remaining, but Moline recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

The Maroons were outscored 14-0 in the final 16 minutes of regulation, but Morrissey was pleased with how his defense responded with being on the field for much of the second half.

“I felt like (St. Laurence) just had the ball a long time,” Morrissey said. “Our defense was on the field for a long time, but we emphasize turnovers and I felt like we did a nice job of taking advantage of those. We always made plays and stops when we needed it the most.”

The win was Moline’s second in a row over St. Laurence to begin the season. The 1-0 Maroons now head to Benet Academy for a Week 2 matchup on the road.

“That was a really good football team,” Morrissey said. “They were physical, tough and did a lot of different things. I think they will have a lot of success this year. It’s good we open up with two good football teams before conference play to really challenge ourselves.

“But there is a lot of things we can be better at no doubt. The biggest change will be from Week 1 to Week 2. We will clean it up and be better next week.”