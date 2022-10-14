Galesburg bests UT in offensive slugfest

For the United Township High School football squad, Friday night was an opportunity for redemption.

A year ago, the Panthers went up against Galesburg with a 4-3 record and needing a win to become eligible for their first playoff berth in 20 years.

However, the Silver Streaks handed UT the first of back-to-back losses as the Panthers ended the 2021 campaign just short of the postseason.

On a chilly and damp senior night at the Soule Bowl in East Moline, the Panthers got off to a fast start, but Galesburg quickly settled in behind strong performances from junior running back Amarie Richardson and senior quarterback Tristan Legate to post a 42-31 victory.

"They played hard; we can't complain about our effort," said UT coach Nick Welch, whose club falls to 1-7 (1-5 WB6). "Our 19 seniors are outstanding, and I'm proud of them. They played hard and stayed with it for all four quarters."

Richardson rushed for 231 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries and added seven receptions for 85 yards, with Legate completing 15 of 27 passes for 220 yards and a pair of TDs.

"The first four touchdowns they got in the first half, we had four mistakes -- broken containment, not having the proper coverage on the pass game," Welch said. "The guys are trying, the effort's there, but we need better execution. We got to have situational awareness."

Trailing 28-19 at halftime, UT found itself down 16 points nearly midway through the third quarter, but far from out. With 3:50 left in the third, junior quarterback Matthew Kelley hit Oscar Perez with an 11-yard touchdown pass to close the gap to 35-25.

Returning to action after missing last week's 47-6 win over Alleman due to an upper body injury, Kelley competed 17 of 34 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

Junior wide receiver Korey Randle was his top target with 166 yards and two scores on six receptions to go with a rushing touchdown. Senior Oscar Perez also had six receptions, posting 57 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

"The pass was open, and we've got a quarterback who can throw the ball," said Welch. "We tried to keep them honest, but we also wanted to take what the defense was giving us, and I felt like we could do that."

However, any momentum the Panthers hoped to gain was blunted when Legate hit Gino Williams with a 22-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the third period, with Williams making a bobbling catch falling into the end zone to put Galesburg up 42-25 going into the final quarter.

United Township kept fighting, with Kelley hitting Perez with an 8-yard scoring toss nearly three minutes into the fourth quarter, but could not pull off the comeback in its home finale.

The night started off on an inauspicious note for the Panthers when they fumbled the opening kickoff, and Galesburg's Sal Kisler recovered at the Streaks' 45-yard line.

However, the UT defense held when Payton Birdsley sacked Legate for a 7-yard loss on third and 17, forcing a punt. The Panthers converted when Kelley hit Randle with a 47-yard touchdown pass, and Medin Sehic booted the PAT for a 7-0 UT lead.

The Panthers looked poised for an immediate strike after that first touchdown when Galesburg fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Dameon Wright recovered. However, the Panthers came up empty when Sehic's 34-yard field goal attempt was no good.

"That hurt," Welch stated. "Unfortunately, it's the same old song. We'll get there, but we stopped ourselves."

The Streaks then put together a 10-play, 80-yard drive capped when Legate hit Nolan Carl with a 5-yard touchdown pass and Sam Satisky booted the PAT to tie the game. Before the first quarter was over, Richardson scored his first TD on a 41-yard run, giving Galesburg a 14-7 lead after one.

However, a 22-yard Kelley to Randle connection towards the end of the first period led to the Panthers' second score, a 10-yard run by Randle. Sehic's PAT attempt was blocked, keeping the hosts down 14-13.

It took Galesburg (2-6) just 41 seconds to answer the United Township touchdown as Richardson tore off a 60-yard run to stretch the Streaks' lead to 21-13. With 4:28 left in the first half, Richardson scored from 43 yards out to widen that lead to 28-13.

The Panthers (1-7) were able to strike just before halftime, with Kelley hitting Randle from 20 yards out with 30 seconds on the clock to get UT within 28-19 at intermission.