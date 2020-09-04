Galvan, Comets run over Bears

Galvan ran for just 89 yards on 11 carries a season ago.

“Just getting those carries, making plays after plays,” Galvan said.

After Galvan fumbled on West Liberty’s first drive of the night, he took a handoff to the right side, found a hole and won the foot race for a 65-yard TD on just one play to open the scoring.

He caught a backwards pass from Wulf and maneuvered his way through the West Branch defense for a 40-yard score in the third quarter to up the lead to 13 points.

“Maybe we kept it a secret for too long,” Iske said of Galvan. “We had another good back in Will (Esmoli) and he was just behind him. A year of maturity does a lot for a high school kid.”

Galvan and Wulf worked in the offseason with Jojo Wilson, a Division I cornerback from Memphis. Technique was the main takeaway from the duo.

“You got to put in work day in and day out,” Galvan said. “I knew I needed to step it up.”

West Liberty clamped down on defense in the second half. It forced the Bears to punt on all four of their possessions in the final 24 minutes. None of the drives got to midfield. It held its opponent to just 61 yards rushing and 81 through the air.