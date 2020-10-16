Galvan, West Liberty flip the script on Maquoketa

Iske had a feeling that his team would have a better outcome than the previous matchup. The Comets didn’t have any tape on Maquoketa, which started the season late after sitting out two weeks because of COVID-19 issues in the school. West Liberty had two weeks off before the start of the playoffs, as it had a COVID case as well.

“We really focused on getting the team healed up and to come out hungry,” Iske said. “They had two weeks to prepare for us the first time out, and we actually had film on them this time, so it was a different situation.

“There’s an old adage that it’s hard to beat a team twice in a season, because you’re not sure if you should go with the same game plan or not. We had things that we wished we had done differently and had a great plan tonight.”

West Liberty (4-2) will play Mt. Vernon next Friday as Maquoketa bows out at 2-4.

Maquoketa coach Kevin Bowman said he didn’t get the chance to talk to his team after the game, but hopes that their spirits are kept high and "they keep their heads up."

“The defense didn’t play well and gave up big plays," said Bowman. "It was disheartening to see some of those missed tackles.”