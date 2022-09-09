Geneseo capitalizes off of turnovers, penalties to take down United Township

Geneseo High School football’s biggest play of the night wasn’t even on the playbook Wednesday.

On a 4th and 14 on United Township’s 37-yard line, the Maple Leafs were stuck in no man’s territory and called timeout. What happened next altered the rest of the game.

“We weren’t going to punt the ball, so we had to come up with a big play,” Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen said.

It turned out that play was a hook and ladder to Calvin Pettit and Jaden Weinzierl.

“That was something we put in yesterday,” senior running back Conner Helke said. “We have ran it in the past, but we wanted to throw it in this year and give it a try. It was executed perfectly. Calvin had a perfect pitch to Jaden and it was huge for our momentum.”

The lateral to Weinzierl gave him open space down the sideline and the senior receiver took it in for the score to give the Maple Leafs a three possession lead in their eventual 36-13 victory over the Panthers on Friday night at the Soule Bowl in the Western Big 6 opener. The Maple Leafs never trailed.

Special teams, turnovers and costly penalties doomed the Panthers from the start.

UT had three turnovers, two fumbles, three penalties that either took away first downs or a score, and a botched kickoff that Geneseo recovered and scored off of four plays later. By halftime it was 24-6, and Geneseo only tacked on more in the second half to avenge its loss to UT from last season.

“We made some big plays, there is no doubt about that,” Johnsen said. “Our kids made the most of those opportunities. We had to have those plays to keep (UT’s) offense off of the field.”

Geneseo was first to find the end zone after capitalizing off of a 13-yard UT punt. The Maple Leafs started at midfield and only needed three plays to score after the Geneseo offense line created a massive hole for Conner Helke to run through untouched for a 46-yard score.

And then the ensuing kickoff altered the rest of the game.

UT attempted to call for fair catch, but the ball bounced five yards ahead of the kick returner and the Panthers didn’t go after the loose ball. Geneseo sprinted down and jumped on the ball at UT’s 21-yard line.

“Our special teams has been playing outstanding and that’s probably been a major key as to why we have won a couple games,” Helke said. “Even in Chicago (against Grayslake Central), that’s how we stayed in it.”

From there, Helke did all the heavy lifting. The senior back carried it all four plays and punched it in from thee yards out for his second score of the game – and the second Geneseo touchdown in 1:48 of game time for the 14-0 lead.

“(Helke) is a bulldozer,” Johnsen said. “He’s an old school Geneseo fullback and I think there is more in the tank for him. The guys up front did a great job and offensively this was a good, productive night. The coaches had a good game plan and our players did a good job executing that plan. We knew our offense was going to have to be our defense.”

Helke finished with 116 yards and three scores.

“We have always been run heavy and that’s what I have been good at since freshman year,” Helke said. “That’s our main focus offensively. We want to get back to that run game – punch people in the mouth and go at them.”

The next drive didn’t go any better for UT, as the first play was an early snap that sailed over quarterback Matthew Kelley’s head for a 12 yard loss. The Panthers went for it on 4 & 4, but Korey Randle lost nine yards on a sweep.

The next drive ended with the lateral to Weinzierl that gave Geneseo a 21-0 lead with 7:09 left in the second quarter.

UT got onto the board 62 seconds later after Kelley took off through an opening on the left on a quarterback draw and took it to the house form 48 yards out. The junior quarterback stumbled on his way, but regained his balance and downfield blocking got him in without any trouble.

Geneseo kicker Braeden Possin drilled a 31-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in the second to make it 24-6 at the break.

More mistakes greeted UT in the second half. After gaining 24 yards on the first play of the third quarter, the Panthers fumbled.

Geneseo converted three third downs on the following possession that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Weller to Luke Johnsen on a flat route to the right side. The Maple Leafs missed the point-after attempt but the score put Geneseo ahead 30-6 with 5:49 in the third.

On UT’s next drive receiver Korey Randle made a nice effort to get extra yardage, but a swarm of Geneseo defenders tackled Randle and he fumbled.

Geneseo capitalized once again and began the drive with a 22-yard gain from Weller to Weinzierl. Four plays later Helke ran it in from three yards out for his third touchdown of the game to extend the Maple Leaf lead to 36-6 with 1:48 left in the third.

The Maple Leafs ended the night with 42 rushes for 229 yards.

“We kept saying over these past few weeks that we have to get back to Green Machine football of establishing the run,” Johnsen said. “I thought we were able to do that tonight once we settled in. We just have to be able to play that way. I thought we kept with that plan and kept executing it. We kept chipping away and made enough plays to win the game.”

The Panthers put together their best drive of the game on the following possession as UT went 65 yards in 11 plays. UT converted on a 4th & 1 on its own 19 to spark the drive that was capped off with a 12 yard touchdown run by Carlitos Manso. The score cut the deficit to 36-13 with 9:41 remaining in the game.

The Maple Leafs got the ball back and ran over six minutes off of the clock with a drive that ended with a missed field goal. UT got the ball back on its own 20 with 3:38 left and turned it over on downs.

Weller finished the game 8-for-11 with 102 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 48 yards. Helke ended the game with 116 yards on the ground and three scores. Weinzierl finished with 110 total yards and a touchdown.

Kelley ran for 101 yards and was 9-for-19 with 118 yards in the air for the Panthers.