Geneseo football struggles in shutout to No. 9 Sterling

A tough day for the Geneseo football team ended with a 31-0 Western Big 6 Conference defeat to Sterling at Bob Reade Field on a rainy Friday night.
The Maple Leafs (2-3, 0-3 Big 6) lost their third straight game, struggling to move the ball against the top scoring defense in the conference. The Class 5A No. 9 Golden Warriors (4-1, 3-0) racked up over 250 yards rushing in the shutout.
Penalties compounded the Geneseo struggles against a dominant defensive front for Sterling.
Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr. thought his team was alright defensively. Geneseo trailed just 17-0 at halftime but was unable to establish itself on offense consistently for the second straight week. The Leafs lost 28-7 to Galesburg in its previous game.
“The last couple weeks we’ve played some really good teams, teams we knew were going to give us fits coming into this season,” Johnsen said. “But the thing we have to do right now is rally around each other now and just keep moving forward.”
Sterling’s ground attack was led by Antonio Tablante, who rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Geneseo was unable to make big runs until the game was all but final. Josh Steines led the Leafs’ backfield with 67 yards on 19 carries.
Geneseo sophomore quarterback AJ Weller was 3-for-17 passing with 36 yards on a night which he was under pressure almost immediately.
Johnsen said a loss like this can teach the team where it’s at competitively.
“Are you going to compete the best that you can? They are a good team and well coached and have very good players,” Johnsen said. “We want to see how our kids match up to that and are they going to stand up to that and compete.”
Geneseo will look to bounce back next week for homecoming against a winless Alleman team.
Johnsen hopes the team can start fast after going backwards early in games the last couple weeks.
“We’re trying. We’re trying to find ways to be better off in the beginning of the game, and we will try to find more ways again. It is a problem. We can’t be playing on our heels and set back all the time.”