Geneseo hopes to build on late spring success

As the season went on, the players grew accustomed to the different schemes, and that showed as the Leafs won three of four games after a rough 0-2 start.

"At the beginning of last year, it was a little tough getting into the new offense," said senior right tackle/defensive end Nathan VanDeWoestyne, one of three returning all-Western Big 6 performers along with classmates Hunter Clark-Holke (placekicker) and Kaden Davison (linebacker).

"By the fifth and sixth weeks, we were rolling. I think we can build off of that and hit the ground running this season."

One of the key returning offensive performers, senior wide receiver Andrew Cotty, feels that this past spring was only an indicator of what is to come this fall. The Maple Leafs open the season Friday night at home against Chicago Noble/Corner.

"Last year we showed flashes of what we can do," said Cotty, who is a Leafs' captain along with VanDeWoestyne and senior lineman Michael Emerick. "Now with a full year, we can expand on what we're able to do."

More than anything, what Geneseo wants to do is bring back the once-familiar spectacle of playoff football.