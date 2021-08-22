Geneseo hopes to build on late spring success

GENESEO — As tempting as it would be to view last spring's shortened six-game schedule as a dry run for the upcoming high school football season, Geneseo head coach Larry Johnsen Jr. does not view it as such.
At the same time, he hopes last spring's outcome — a 3-3 finish that snapped a two-season dry spell of sub-.500 finishes — does open the door to greater success in 2021.
"It was weird," Johnsen said of the spring campaign, which consisted entirely of Western Big 6 Conference games. "There were a lot of uncontrollable things happening that were tough, but we tried to approach everything as normal as possible. We looked (at last spring) as not necessarily building for the fall, just getting younger guys playing time knowing that they'd be back."
More than anything, Johnsen wanted last year's seniors — including eventual all-conference standouts like linebacker Dominic DeBoef, running back Bruce Moore and lineman Brennen Smith — to be able to end their prep careers on their own terms.
"The guys earned the right to play," he said, "and with everything that was going on, with multi-sport athletes being pulled in different directions, I thought they handled it well."
Something else that was different about the previous season for the Maple Leafs was adjusting to a spread offense.
As the season went on, the players grew accustomed to the different schemes, and that showed as the Leafs won three of four games after a rough 0-2 start.
"At the beginning of last year, it was a little tough getting into the new offense," said senior right tackle/defensive end Nathan VanDeWoestyne, one of three returning all-Western Big 6 performers along with classmates Hunter Clark-Holke (placekicker) and Kaden Davison (linebacker).
"By the fifth and sixth weeks, we were rolling. I think we can build off of that and hit the ground running this season."
One of the key returning offensive performers, senior wide receiver Andrew Cotty, feels that this past spring was only an indicator of what is to come this fall. The Maple Leafs open the season Friday night at home against Chicago Noble/Corner.
"Last year we showed flashes of what we can do," said Cotty, who is a Leafs' captain along with VanDeWoestyne and senior lineman Michael Emerick. "Now with a full year, we can expand on what we're able to do."
More than anything, what Geneseo wants to do is bring back the once-familiar spectacle of playoff football.
Aside from last year, when the playoffs were not held due to COVID-19 forcing the moving of play from the fall to the spring and the subsequent abbreviated schedules that resulted, the Maple Leafs have not tasted the postseason since 2017 after going through back-to-back 4-5 finishes in '18 and '19.
"I think we're ready for a quick turnaround," Emerick said. "Once we got comfortable with the new offense, we scored more points and won more games."
"Getting back to the playoffs — back to the old ways, you might say — that's definitely one of our main goals," Cotty added. "As long as we play our game, play it the best and the hardest we can, it's bound to happen. We just have to do what we need to do, and hit the ground running again."