GENESEO — It was just about everything Geneseo football coach Larry Johnsen Jr. expected and wanted to take from Saturday evening's season opener against Chicago Bulls Prep at Bob Reade Field.
Most of all, Johnsen and his Maple Leafs got a 31-16 win.
"You know, it's opening night, it's a Saturday game, we have eight underclassmen — including several sophomores — and we got to face a pretty good team," Johnsen said. "We saw a lot of things we have to fix, and we will fix them.
"What you can't fix is a loss, so it is good for these guys. Where we were standing a year ago, we did not feel good about us. Now, we have something to be excited about."
The Maple Leafs, hoping to bounce back after missing the playoffs last year, struggled on offense much of the early part of the game, gaining just 11 total yards and picking up two first downs as the hosts led just 3-0 through one quarter.
"They had a lot of guys coming back from last year, and they are really well coached and very organized," Johnsen said. "They have a really good coach who had them prepared and did some things we did not expect.
"That's good for us because it gives us something to learn from."
The good part of the start was the defense, especially having a pair of sophomores who weren't even listed on the roster but started and played all the way. Cornerback Anthony Pierce intercepted two passes in the opening quarter and Kaden Davidson had a half sack and a couple tackles early, then finished with two fumble recoveries and another solo sack.
"I worked hard all summer and felt like I won the job, but I also expected one of the older guys to take it away," Pierce said. "It worked out for me, and the older guys have been great to me and helped so much. The interceptions were just a case of being in my spot.
"I knew on the second one it was a fourth down play and I should have just knocked it down as soon as I caught it."
Proving to be a quick learner, he had the same play in the third quarter and swatted the ball to the ground.
Davidson moved from inside linebacker to outside, and his quickness created havoc all evening. He enjoyed the two sacks, but liked the fumble recoveries the most.
"Those were key because it helped the team out and got us the ball back," he said. "The second one I got to take to the end zone, so that was really big. It's pretty big to get a win in our first game and to get tested by a good team. This was a great experience for all of us."
The Maple Leafs started to find a little more offense in the second quarter after Bulls Prep took an 8-3 lead. Jacob McConnell hit Mason Jones on a short third-down pass for a first down that turned into a 61-yard touchdown when Jones slipped a tackle and outran the defense.
After a series of fumbles by both teams early in the third, Geneseo put away the game with Davidson's 15-yard scoop and score on a fumble. Jones scored from 4-yards out three minutes later to make it 25-8.
McConnell then made a perfect pass over the defender to sophomore Nathan VanDeWoestyne for a 13-yard scoring strike to put away the game.
"Jacob made one mistake on the early interception, but we can fix that," Johnsen said. "For a guy who started in only one varsity game, he did some good things."