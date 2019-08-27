GENESEO — When you are an offensive guard and an inside linebacker in football and a wrestler in the winter, it is a good bet you're a tough guy.
So, when someone tells you that you can't play, not just one game but the entire season, that is extremely tough.
That is the life Geneseo senior Eli Allen had to endure last fall.
A summer injury saw him tear his meniscus and that turned into a missed junior year on the gridiron. He is back and more than ready to return to action.
"It was nothing I could control last summer, it was a freak injury," Allen said. "Still, it was hard to take when I couldn't play. Oh yeah, I begged a lot to get in there early, but I also got a lot of stuff from my parents making me wait. Of course, my dad was my physical therapist so he knew where I was in the rehab."
To keep himself from going stir crazy, Allen became somewhat of a student coach for the Maple Leafs last season.
"I showed up to every practice and either filmed so I could break things down for my teammates, or I would talk to the younger guys and help them out," he said. "It definitely made me feel like I was part of the team and the upper-classmen were great at keeping me positive.
"For sure, the games were the tough part. I am not a guy who likes to watch the game, I want to be in their playing."
While Allen was trying to stay active, his coaches were watching and noticing what was going on.
"He was doing something every day to help the team," Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr. said. "A lot of kids would walk away from the situation or just show up on Friday nights."
Allen thought he had a chance to return midway through last season but tweaked his knee a little bit. His coaches noticed and shut him down. He admits that was the right decision.
"I probably came back to quickly after the doctor cleared me," Allen said. "It was no fun to miss the whole season, but I'm glad they ended it there. I could have injured the knee again and missed my senior season as well."
Added Johnsen, "Just because you get cleared it doesn't always mean you are ready and Eli was not ready. It is a dangerous situation when you put a kid in a spot like that."
Allen can't wait to get back on the field with his teammates.
Johnsen, whose program had its first losing season since 1962 last fall, has an inexperienced team this fall. The Leafs are joining the Western Big Six.
Besides butting heads with Sterling like it has in the past in the Northern Illinois Big 12, it'll face Moline, Rock Island and Quincy, schools with much larger enrollments.
"We were pretty young like this in 2012 and you just have to keep working at it," Johnsen said. "The thing this year is we just don't have the numbers of athletes in the senior class. That is not a negative thing, it just happens sometimes. We just have to keep working, mesh and get better."
So having a player such as Allen to lean on will be significant for the Leafs.
"My mindset this year is to go out and play my hardest and have fun," Allen said. "I want to enjoy my senior year with my senior teammates. I really love being a leader and helping the other guys.
"I just love playing Geneseo football because whether you are a senior leader or a first-year freshman, we are all friends. That's the great part of doing this."