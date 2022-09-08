Geneseo travels to United Township for critical early season matchup

It’s about as important as a Week 3 matchup can get.

Geneseo High School football will travel to United Township on Friday night for a crucial Western Big 6 opener.

And if last season’s matchup is any indication, it’s going to be one to remember.

UT stormed back from a 17-8 fourth-quarter deficit on the road to stun Geneseo for the Panthers’ first win over the Maple Leafs since 1931, and their first 3-0 start since 2001. Then-sophomore quarterback Matthew Kelley sparked the comeback in the final minutes after returning to the game from injury to give Geneseo its first loss of the season.

But after that, both teams fought injuries and inexperience and their seasons ended without a trip to the postseason.

This year, returning talent on both squads has them eyeing the playoffs, but each team starts conference play with a mark in the loss column.

The Maple Leafs (1-1) took care of Chicago Noble/Comer at home but dropped a competitive game against Grayslake Central on the road.

United Township (0-2) traveled to LaSalle-Peru, a 2021 playoff team, and then to Chicago to face the No. 1 ranked team in Class 8A, Loyola Academy. UT held a lead in the fourth against L-P, but mistakes cost them a victory.

The Panthers will be the final WB6 team to make their home opener, and coach Nick Welch said his players are excited for the opportunity to get into the win column in front of their fans.

“We have actually never played Geneseo at home since I’ve been the head coach (2019) so we are excited to host them,” Welch said. “Being at home is more of an excitement than a nerve thing. We’ve got a great task at hand. It’s Western Big 6 football. A lot of our guys have played in it and they know what it entails to come out ready to play.”

One of those players is senior linebacker/running back Johnny Manso. The two-way player leads the team in tackles, blocked a punt and has rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown against two of the better teams UT will face this season.

“I’m really just trying to do my best on the field, believing in my teammates that we will all do our jobs,” Manso said. “I think we have played two really good teams, but it has gotten us prepared for Geneseo. Hopefully this can be our turning point.”

That "turning point" mentality was evident at UT’s practice Wednesday. The team isn’t happy about its record, but there was a lot to take away from its nonconference opponents.

“We talk about wanting to become a champion, and well, we just saw a team that’s at that level (Loyola) — they’re one of the best in the state," Welch said. “I’m hoping what we saw raises our standard and our preparation in practice. We talked and said that all of our goals are still attainable, except for a perfect season, so we need to focus on the destination. We have got to focus on the process because the Western Big 6 will be a dogfight every week.”

However, both Welch and Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen acknowledged the fact they can’t over-analyze Friday night. Looking at the big picture, or trying to decide which games are must-wins, only adds unwanted stress to an already stressful game.

“It’s no time to panic right now,” Johnsen said. “I really like this group, and although we got beat by a pretty good team, they (Grayslake Central) had some really good skilled players that are going to prepare us for conference.

“We made some mistakes (last Friday), but they were all things we could fix. The only thing that still bothers me a lot is the win-loss record. That’s the only thing you can’t fix.”

Geneseo lit up the scoreboard in its Week 1 victory over Chicago Noble/Comer. Senior receiver Jaden Weinzierl found the end zone three times and racked up over 170 total yards.

“(Weinzierl is) probably harder on himself than anyone else, and he’s just so competitive,” Johnsen said. “He’s one of our faster guys, and in any sport you need fast athletes. We probably didn’t give him as much touches as we wanted to against Grayslake, but he provides that spark. We can feature him and make him a real threat for the opposing team to prepare for.”

Welch mentioned Weinzierl directly when addressing Geneseo, but Johnsen also mentioned UT’s Kelley. The junior quarterback is a danger to throw but has also run for 137 yards and two touchdowns this season.

“We have to do a better job against (Kelley) than what we did the last couple of drives last year,” Johnsen said. “He did a really good job rallying his team, and we have seen him on film against LaSalle-Peru making really good throws.

"When facing a quarterback like that, it means that our run game is going to have to be our defense. We have to try and limit his touches so he’s spending more time on the sidelines than the field.”

While Kelley shined in the fourth quarter, a defensive stop on the final play by the Panthers sealed the victory. Another close game is expected, and avoiding another early season loss is important when factoring in that each team still has Moline, Quincy, Rock Island and Sterling left on its schedule. UT and Geneseo went a combined 0-8 against those teams last season.

Yet all but Quincy, which lost its starting quarterback for the season, dropped a game in nonconference play. A victory Friday could give the winner an opportunity for a high finish in conference.

“I think the Big 6 is the most competitive it’s been since I’ve been the head coach,” Welch said. “The floor has been raised and I think there are teams that are going to win playoff games, which is exciting to see. But right now we’re focused on the Maple Leafs and doing everything we can to get ready for them. But we know what’s out there.”

For each team to accomplish what they set out to do in August, the journey will begin at the Soule Bowl.

“The end of season goal is definitely to make it to the playoffs,” Weinzierl said. “Friday will hopefully get us one step closer.”