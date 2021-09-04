Geneseo, UT, Rocky all win; Leaf sophomore QB Weller lights it up

“This is such a young team and we have to get the kids some confidence.”

Johnsen liked what the offense accomplished, rolling up 510 yards total offense as the Leafs relished in some Sandwich mistakes.

He admitted that the new spread offense instilled this past spring is taking root, but it isn’t far from the Bob Reade philosophy that the Green Machine is built upon in that they want to be the best at what they do, no matter how they do it

Johnsen noted that the split ends were doing their jobs well.

“We used to call it a Rocket Sweep and get guys a wide pitch to get outside,” he said. “It’s really not that much different to be honest with you. We’re just doing it from a different formation and people are calling it a forward pass instead of a backwards pitch.”

Both Johnsen and UT coach Nick Welch were pleased with the lopsided victories – UT positing a 52-20 victory over hosting East Peoria. Each of them admitted it will get much tougher next Friday when their teams square off in Geneseo in the Big 6 opener.

Welch also liked what he saw out of his sophomore quarterback as Mathew Kelley ran an efficient offense in his second start as the Panthers also moved to 2-0.