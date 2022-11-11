Gerardy: Mid-season turnaround defines 2022 Lancers

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — As Kyler Gerardy walked off the UNI-Dome turf late Thursday night, the North Scott High School junior quarterback took one last peek at the scoreboard.

Cedar Rapids Xavier 38, North Scott 10.

“This is big motivation,” Gerardy said after the Class 4A state semifinal football contest. “We’re going to remember that score this whole next year, whether it is in the weight room, on the field or wherever it may be.

“We’ll use that.”

Before turning his thoughts to next year, 2022 was a season with peaks and valleys for the Lancers.

After starting the year with three fairly convincing wins, North Scott dropped back-to-back games and its season was at a crossroads.

The Lancers rallied with four lopsided victories to reach the postseason and then clocked Western Dubuque and upended previously unbeaten Waverly-Shell Rock on the road in the playoffs.

“The way this team fought through adversity has taught me a lot,” Gerardy said. “After those two losses, everyone doubted us. We stuck together as a team and that’s something I’ll hold onto the rest of my life.”

It was the way in which his team responded from the mid-season setbacks that coach Kevin Tippet will remember about this group.

“Our kids changed what we were doing day in and day out,” Tippet said. “They bought into our coaching, you heard our seniors become more disciplined and it showed in how we played.

“Was (Thursday) disappointing? Yes. But when I hear our kids saying the same things we were as coaches and players talking about becoming better people from this that is stuff that will stay with these guys when they’re husbands and dads. Those are the things that matter.”

Gerardy saw that with teammate Drew Kilburg.

“When I beat him out for the (quarterback) spot, he could have said, '(Forget it)' and left the team,” Gerardy said. “He didn’t. He was by my side every single practice, every single game encouraging me. He’s probably the best teammate I’ve ever been with.”

North Scott has been a model of consistency with 15 consecutive playoff appearances, the longest active streak in the Quad Cities. The program has collected nine victories in a season nine times under Tippet, including the last six.

Up until 2020, North Scott never could get past the quarterfinal threshold. Now, it has made two trips to the semifinals in the past three seasons.

“We’ve got a phenomenal staff and we’re blessed with good players,” Tippet said. “I feel really lucky to be where I’m at because our staff does a really great job all the way through, down to our junior high and youth football levels.

“They make it an easy place to coach.”

North Scott has plenty of holes to fill next fall.

Gone are running back Dylan Marti, its top four receivers in Cole Jennings, Miles Robertson, Kilburg and Tyler Watkins. It also graduates its top four tacklers — Seth Madden, Adam Link, Aydan Cary and AJ Petersen — along with two-way starter David Borchers, North Dakota State offensive line recruit Nate Schneckloth and right guard Mason Pike.

Gerardy returns at quarterback after compiling more than 2,850 yards of total offense and accounting for 34 touchdowns. The Lancers have two starting offensive linemen back with center Jackson McAllister and right tackle Matt Cunningham along with tight end Hunter Fox.

The defense welcomes back lineman Dawson Rheingans along with linebackers Luke Belken and Nolan Engelbrecht. Colton Voss, Colin Albrecht, Owen Jordahl and Isaac Foster return in the secondary.

Regardless, the last decade has proven North Scott just finds a way to reload.

“This program has been good for a long time,” Kilburg said. “There is no reason to believe the success won’t continue.”