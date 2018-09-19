CLINTON — Kalvin Godette made quite an initial impression on his teammates and coaches last August.
Less than two months after moving in from Georgia and joining the Clinton football team, Godette had seven receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns along with seven rushes for 77 yards against Davenport West in the season opener.
Then in a few split seconds, his season was over.
Godette tore the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee during a play in the second half on the kickoff team against West.
"It was really a blow to us," Clinton coach Jon Wauford said.
Initially, Godette didn't think the injury was serious. It wasn't until an MRI revealed two weeks later that he was about to endure a year-long battle.
The 5-foot-9 and 180-pound senior spent the rest of the season watching from the sideline as Clinton lost six of its last eight games to finish 3-6.
"It was terrible," Godette said. "That first game I sat out against North Scott, it was emotional. I cried before kickoff. I didn't like to see my teammates go down like that without me being able to help them."
After surgery last September and months of rehabilitation, Godette is back on the field at a new position and making a significant impact for the River Kings (3-1).
With his late arrival, the River Kings plugged Godette in as a running back and receiver last year. He is the team's quarterback this fall.
"While I was hurt, I was on the sideline during practices throwing the ball around," Godette said. "I told myself I was going to get healthy, come back and play quarterback next year."
Through four games, Godette is the team's leading rusher with 421 yards and four touchdowns. He's also completed 59 percent of his passes for 551 yards and eight scores versus three picks.
Godette is among the top three in the Quad-Cities metro in rushing and passing going into Friday's district opener against Davenport Assumption.
Wauford admitted he was uncertain what level of production he'd get from Godette this fall coming off a serious injury.
"He's just now starting to gain a little more confidence in himself and what he can do," Wauford said. "I'm not sure he even knew what kind of player he was going to be coming back."
Before the injury, Wauford labeled Godette as phenomenal, a player that would help Clinton's offense "scare the crap out of people." He was the fastest player on Clinton's roster.
Post injury, Godette still is extraordinary.
"He doesn't have that top-end speed like he did last year, but he's still an elusive guy to try and tackle," Wauford said. "We've got a special player at quarterback."
Godette grew up in North Carolina and was an avid basketball player. He moved to Georgia in the eighth grade and got the football itch.
He played quarterback on the freshman/sophomore team for Brunswick High School, located about an hour northeast of Jacksonville, Florida.
Godette visited his sister in Clinton during the Fourth of July holiday in 2017. At that time, she offered him a chance to come live with her.
"I had a better opportunity of doing something here," he said.
Football is in his plans past graduation. If that doesn't transpire, he wants to attend school and become an electrician.
He has brought plenty of voltage to Clinton's offense.
The River Kings are averaging 34 points per game in the last three weeks, up from the 20.5 they recorded in 2017.
Wauford said Godette is starting to have a better grasp each week of the scheme and what to do with the football.
After completing around 50 percent of his throws the first two weeks, Godette has gone 11 of 16 each of the past two games and thrown four touchdowns. He's dynamic in the run game with his 8.8 average per rush.
"The (knee) feels really good," Godette said. "When I break out for a good run, I don't even notice it now. It is just natural for me."
What hasn't been natural is playing quarterback, a position he never really had any experience with until ninth grade.
"It has been a lot of fun playing it, knowing the reads, getting better and connecting with the players," Godette said.
Clinton already has matched last year's win total. The next three weeks will be a barometer for Wauford's squad with Assumption, Clear Creek Amana (4-0) and North Scott (3-1).
"It is go-time," Wauford said. "District play is what it's all about. To win the games out of your district doesn't get you anything other than some confidence.
"To get your goals, the next few weeks is time for us to put up or shut up."
Godette is eager to lead Clinton down that path.
"We know it is going to be hard," he said. "We've just got to execute our style and hopefully try and get into the playoffs.
"It is a work in progress."