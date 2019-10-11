With a chance to win the game for his team, Davenport West kicker Andres Gonzalez was not fazed one bit.
Gonzalez was lined up to attempt a 28-yard field goal to beat Burlington on Friday night in a Class 4A district contest at Brady Street Stadium. On an already blustery night, Burlington was trying to "ice" Gonzalez.
It didn't work as Gonzalez calmly nailed the field goal as time expired to give the Falcons a wild 38-35 win that saw West lose two quarterbacks in the second half.
"I am relaxed when I am out there," Gonzalez said. "Everybody did what they were assigned to do and that gives me confidence."
Gonzalez's boot had plenty of leg but a strong wind nearly guided the ball outside of the upright. But when the official raised his arms to signal good, it set off a wild celebration on the Falcons' sideline.
"When I hit it, it was going down the middle but the wind started pushing it a bit," Gonzales said. "I felt a lot of relief and excitement."
The Falcons (1-2 district, 3-4 overall) had a dream start offensively as West put up 28 points in the first half and led 28-13 at the break. Junior quarterback Payton Thompson was nearly unstoppable by himself as he rushed for 125 yards and threw for another 91 in the first half. He had a 12-yard rushing touchdown and added a 20-yard TD pass to Payton Heath.
West did have trouble stopping Burlington running backs Bryant Williams and Trey King-Tempest Jr. most of the game. Both went over 100 yards rushing and combined to run for the visitors' five touchdowns. Williams rushed for three scores while King-Tempest had two. And when King scored on a 20-yard TD run followed by the conversion rush by Williams, West saw its halftime lead cut to 28-21 with 8 minutes, 9 seconds left in the third quarter.
That is when disaster struck as Thompson suffered a right leg injury and had to be carried off the field with 7:57 remaining in the third quarter. Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston took over at QB for the hosts but West went three straight drives without getting a first down. And on two of those drives, a mistake in the punting game left Burlington (0-3, 1-6) with short fields.
The visitors did not let those chances go by, and West saw its lead evaporate as the Greyhounds scored on two rushing TDs by Williams. Williams second scoring run from 11 yards out made it 35-28 for Burlington with 11:38 left in the contest.
But Schaeffer-Houston, who rushed for three touchdowns himself and finished with 204 yards on the ground, did finally steady the home team. He broke free for a 64-yard TD run with 6:13 left to tie the game at 35 after Gonzales' point-after.
Burlington could not doing anything on its next drive, and West took over at its own 38 with just over three minutes left. Schaeffer-Houston, running out the Wildcat formation, powered through several runs to get the hosts down to the Burlington 20 yard-line on five consecutive carries. A pass interference penalty had West in good shape at the visitors' 10-yard line.
But bad luck struck again at Schaeffer-Houston was injured on his sixth-consecutive run. Schaeffer-Houston appeared to be woozy when trying to walk off the field. Although he was out, the Falcons sat on the 11-yard line with five seconds left. Just enough time for Gonzales to hit the game winner.
Falcons coach Justin Peters said Thompson's injury might be an ankle injury while Schaeffer-Houston may have to be evaluated for a concussion.
"The fact that these guys know that we have leaders that are still going to make plays is great," Peters said about how his team adjusted to the injuries. "We are just going to do it in a different way. When Izaiah came in, he wanted the load on his shoulders and I gave it to him."