Great start for naught as Pioneers fall in football opener

The opening drive of the season showed great signs for the Alleman High School football team.

The scoreboard a few hours later wasn't quite as encouraging.

But there were still some bright spots for the Pioneers in between.

Defending Western Big 6 Conference champ Sterling found just enough offense and a way to slow down the Pioneers after a sustained opening drive to pull out a 21-6 league victory Saturday afternoon at a sun-splashed Public Schools Stadium.

“I told the boys that we expect to win every time this season,” said veteran Alleman coach Todd DePoorter. “We have great seniors and really good leadership and we feel we can match up with every team in our conference this year, and we're thankful for that. … We just need to execute better.”

The Pioneers executed to near perfection on their 12-play, 66-yard drive to open the season. A holding penalty on the fourth play of the game was the only thing knocking them off schedule, but an 18-yard Zach Carpita pass to Jake Mattecheck got them right back on track.

Mattecheck (59 yards in 16 carries) capped the 6-minute, 53-second drive with a 17-yard burst that had the Pioneers on top 6-0 after the two-point conversion run failed.