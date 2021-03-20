Great start for naught as Pioneers fall in football opener

The opening drive of the season showed great signs for the Alleman High School football team.
The scoreboard a few hours later wasn't quite as encouraging.
But there were still some bright spots for the Pioneers in between.
Defending Western Big 6 Conference champ Sterling found just enough offense and a way to slow down the Pioneers after a sustained opening drive to pull out a 21-6 league victory Saturday afternoon at a sun-splashed Public Schools Stadium.
“I told the boys that we expect to win every time this season,” said veteran Alleman coach Todd DePoorter. “We have great seniors and really good leadership and we feel we can match up with every team in our conference this year, and we're thankful for that. … We just need to execute better.”
The Pioneers executed to near perfection on their 12-play, 66-yard drive to open the season. A holding penalty on the fourth play of the game was the only thing knocking them off schedule, but an 18-yard Zach Carpita pass to Jake Mattecheck got them right back on track.
Mattecheck (59 yards in 16 carries) capped the 6-minute, 53-second drive with a 17-yard burst that had the Pioneers on top 6-0 after the two-point conversion run failed.
“They did a good job,” said Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer of Alleman's first drive. “It wasn't something we had prepped for formationally. When they came out, it took us that series. … They converted some big third downs, and their kids played really hard. It wasn't a fluke by any means, they did a good job and caught us off guard.”
Some minor adjustments on the Sterling side then made it much tougher for Alleman to move the ball. The Pioneers finished with 157 yards total offense in 50 plays. After the opening score, Alleman had just 91 yards on 38 plays.
The Golden Warriors, with some major roles to fill from a 10-1 team in 2019, used Drew Kested and Kael Ryan at quarterback. Both had moments moving the team behind a line with three new starters, but there were some struggles as well, with at least four bobbled or bad snaps.
After struggling on its first two drives, the Golden Warriors found some offensive traction. A 20-yard run by David Tessmann got the drive started and Noel Aponte broke a couple of tackles inside the box and scampered 36 yards for a score with 8:12 left in the second to cap a 7-play, 80-yard drive.
Luis Diaz's point-after kick ricocheted off the right upright and through for the difference as Sterling led 7-6 at halftime after an active drive stalled just before the horn.
The second half was all Sterling as Alleman ran just six plays inside Sterling territory and had two of its three lost fumbles in the final 24 minutes.
“We're going to learn from that and take care of football,” said DePoorter. “Sterling is just a good team, and in critical situations, we have to make sure we're not making critical mistakes and force them to make mistakes.”
Sterling amassed 319 yards of offense in 57 plays. However, 45 of those plays came on Sterling's final seven drives from late in the second quarter on as they wore down the Pioneers by the fourth quarter when the Warriors scored twice — Aponte adding another 3-yard score and Ryan also scoring from 3 yards out on a fourth-down play with 5:30 remaining in regulation.
“We hung in there, but we didn't get off the field quick enough,” said DePoorter. “We need to force them to punt a little more often and get off the field and give our offense a chance.”
Sterling's offense, though, moved the ball and methodically wore down the Pioneers in the second half.
Aponte led Sterling with 88 rushing yards in 15 carries.
Ryan had 74 of the Golden Warriors' 115 passing yards.
“It might not have looked as flashy as in the past, but our kids found a way against a good team,” said Schlemmer. “We're going to take it and get on the bus and get out of here.”
Sterling 21, Alleman 6
Sterling;0;7;0;14;--;21
Alleman;6;0;0;0;--;6
First quarter
Alleman: Jake Mattecheck 17 run (run failed), 5:07
Second quarter
Sterling: Noel Aponte 36 run (Luis Diaz kick), 8:12
Fourth quarter
Sterling: Aponte 3 run (kick blocked), 11:07
Sterling: Kael Ryan 3 run (Trevon Jordan pass from Ryan), 5:30
SHS ALL
First downs;15;10
Rushing-yards;50-212;38-119
Passing yards;115;38
Passes (C-A-I);9-13-0;4-12-0
Total offense;63-327;50-157
Punts;3-27.0;4-36.0
Fumbles lost;0-0;3-3
Penalties;4-40;2-15
Individual statistics
RUSHING – SHS: Aponte 15-88, Kael Ryan 10-47, David Tessman 5-42, Jahshawn Howard 11-27, Drew Kested 4-0.
Alleman: Jake Mattecheck 16-59, Zach Carpita 11-35, Jack Patting 5-25, Andrew Torres 2-2, CJ Terronez 3-1.
PASSING – SHS: Ryan 5-6-0-74, Kested 4-6-0-41
Alleman: Carpita 4-12-0-38
RECEIVING – SHS: Carter Ryan 6-86, Jordan 1-19, Blake Nettleton 1-9, Tessmann 1-1.
Alleman: Caleb Sharer 2-20, Mattecheck 1-18, Terronez 1-0.
FUMBLE RECOVERIES – SHS: Kael Ryan, Tyree Kelly, team.