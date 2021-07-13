Gripp gets 'dream' job, takes over Annawan-Wethersfield football

KEWANEE — When it came to selecting a new head coach, the Annawan-Wethersfield football program did not stray from its roots.
Tony Gripp, a 2013 graduate of Annawan High School who was the starting quarterback for the Titans in 2011 and ’12, was recently tapped to succeed Logan Willits and become the fourth coach in the history of the A-W gridiron co-op, which debuted in the fall of 2008.
"We had a lot of good applicants, but at the end of the day, we wanted to stay close to home, and Tony was the perfect fit," said Wethersfield athletic director Jeff Parsons. "We think he's going to be a good long-term fit for us, and we're excited to have him, no doubt about it."
Gripp spent the past season working under Willits, who stepped down in late May and was subsequently tapped as Dunlap's offensive coordinator. He also spent the fall of ’16 on the staff of his prep mentor, Willits' predecessor and current Sherrard head coach Brandon Johnston, and was a part of an Annawan-Wethersfield club that finished 11-2 and reached the IHSA Class 2A semifinals.
He has strong family ties to Annawan and A-W athletics. His older brothers Chad, Andy and Garrett were all multi-sport standouts for Annawan in the late 1990s and early 2000s, his niece Kendall helped the Bravettes to the Class 1A state girls' basketball title in 2017 and his nephew and recent graduate Reece Gripp was a key part of A-W's 2019 club that went 12-1 and reached the 1A Final Four.
"Being a family guy and sticking around here after college, I couldn't be happier," said Gripp, who attended Illinois State and spent the 2016-17 school year student-teaching at Princeville High School before settling in as a junior-high math teacher at Wethersfield.
"Logan and I always kept a clear line of communication, and he knew I aspired to be a head coach someday and that this job would be number one on my list. It was on my radar, but I honestly didn't think it would happen so quickly."
Prior to joining Willits' staff for the 2020-21 school year, Gripp had spent three seasons (2017-19) at Bureau Valley, coaching under another Annawan alumnus, 1998 graduate Joe Schmitt, and then under Mat Pistole when Schmitt became A-W's defensive coordinator two years ago.
With the Titans, he inherits a team that finished 5-1 this past spring in a COVID-19 delayed and altered season and finished with their third consecutive Lincoln Trail Conference championship and their fourth league title in five seasons.
"I'm not going to try to re-invent the wheel," Gripp stated. "Having been through this program, we're going to stick to what we've done and what's worked. Brandon and Logan taught me everything I know, and I feel like what I do will be an extension of both of them. It should be a smooth transition."
During his playing days with the Titans, Gripp was a part of their IHSA Class 2A state-quarterfinal squad that finished 10-2 in 2010, then moved up into the starting lineup the next two seasons to help lead Annawan-Wethersfield to a combined 15-6 record and two more postseason trips.
Along with Gripp, assistant coaches Carl Anderson and Chris Dooley will return this fall, although Schmitt, like Willits, has moved on; he is now coaching at Oswego East.
"I threw my hat in the ring (to replace Willits), but I also wanted what's best for the program. If it wasn't going to be, it just wasn't the right time," said Gripp. "I'm about to turn 27 (today), and I'm now the head coach at Annawan-Wethersfield. I know I'm biased, but I believe this is one of the best small school programs in Illinois.
"It's home for me, and it's a dream come true."