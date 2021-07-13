Gripp gets 'dream' job, takes over Annawan-Wethersfield football

"Being a family guy and sticking around here after college, I couldn't be happier," said Gripp, who attended Illinois State and spent the 2016-17 school year student-teaching at Princeville High School before settling in as a junior-high math teacher at Wethersfield.

"Logan and I always kept a clear line of communication, and he knew I aspired to be a head coach someday and that this job would be number one on my list. It was on my radar, but I honestly didn't think it would happen so quickly."

Prior to joining Willits' staff for the 2020-21 school year, Gripp had spent three seasons (2017-19) at Bureau Valley, coaching under another Annawan alumnus, 1998 graduate Joe Schmitt, and then under Mat Pistole when Schmitt became A-W's defensive coordinator two years ago.

With the Titans, he inherits a team that finished 5-1 this past spring in a COVID-19 delayed and altered season and finished with their third consecutive Lincoln Trail Conference championship and their fourth league title in five seasons.

"I'm not going to try to re-invent the wheel," Gripp stated. "Having been through this program, we're going to stick to what we've done and what's worked. Brandon and Logan taught me everything I know, and I feel like what I do will be an extension of both of them. It should be a smooth transition."