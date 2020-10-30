Halftime adjustments lead to Easton Valley's rout of Gladbrook-Reinbeck

GLADBROOK, Iowa — Small adjustments in the locker room led to an enormous second half for Easton Valley High School’s football team Friday night.
Leading by two touchdowns after the opening 24 minutes, the Iowa 8-Player ninth-ranked River Hawks scored 41 second-half points en route to a 55-0 blowout victory over seventh-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck at the Tama County Fairgrounds.
On their first seven plays of the third quarter, they scored three touchdowns — two rushing, one passing — to lead 34-0 with 5 minutes, 45 seconds left in the third period.
“We kind of sputtered offensively in the first half,” Easton Valley coach Tony Johnson said. “We hadn’t run a trap all first half, come out with that and that took the wind out of their sails.
“We wanted to get the ball rolling, put a lot of pressure on them.”
The second shutout in the last four games sends the 9-1 River Hawks to the quarterfinals for the second straight season where fifth-ranked Montezuma awaits. It’s also the second straight time in the postseason they defeated the Rebels on the road.
The River Hawks will have to adjust from stopping the best rusher in 8-man to attempting to contain Montezuma's best passing attack in 8-man.
“We know they have a lot of talent, they have a really good quarterback,” wide receiver/cornerback Porter Fuegen said. “It’s a huge confidence booster knowing our defense is playing at its top performance.”
The game plan defensively was simple: Wherever Keagan Giesking was, the seven defenders followed. It worked to perfection.
Giesking entered the night as the best rusher in the state with 2,153 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was held by Easton Valley’s front to 21 yards on 21 carries and didn’t have a rush longer than five yards.
“The greatest thing is our D-ends do a really good job of contain and everything just flows right into our linebackers,” Johnson said. “Our D-tackle, Daken Kramer, played an outstanding game.”
It was enough to silence the Rebels (9-1), who finished with a single first down and 36 total yards. They averaged 34.75 yards per punt and just 1.0 yards per offensive play.
And the offense took care of the rest.
Fuegen had four rushing touchdowns — three in the second half — while Kolton Murphy rumbled for 211 yards and three scores, part of the team's 304-yard evening on the ground with 15 first downs.
At one point, Fuegen touched the ball three straight times and scored on all three carries from 49, 10 and 29 yards.
“Anyway I can help the team is what I do,” said Fuegen, who also had two interceptions and a forced fumble. “We had great blocking and I just followed the blocks.”
Murphy was held to 36 yards through one quarter. He busted a 20-yard scamper to open the second stanza, a 61-yard dash in the third and bulldozed for a 3-yard score in the fourth.
“They knew we were running it up the middle or outside so we changed up the formation,” Murphy said.
It was a sloppy first quarter in which Easton Valley turned the ball over on downs twice and Gladbrook-Reinbeck punted three times and had a turnover. The only score was Fuegen’s 2-yard TD.
The Rebels' best chance to break through after a 10-yard punt and 15 yard return set them up on the River Hawks 12-yard line. Two plays later, Fuegen intercepted Isaac Clark for the 14-0 halftime lead.
Now, Easton Valley is once again one game away from the UNI-Dome. Johnson sees differences between the 2020 squad and the 2019 team, but the common goal remains the same.
“They’re really pushing hard to get over that hump,” he said. “We have so much more balance offensively and we’re probably faster on defense.”
