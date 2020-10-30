Halftime adjustments lead to Easton Valley's rout of Gladbrook-Reinbeck

The game plan defensively was simple: Wherever Keagan Giesking was, the seven defenders followed. It worked to perfection.

Giesking entered the night as the best rusher in the state with 2,153 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was held by Easton Valley’s front to 21 yards on 21 carries and didn’t have a rush longer than five yards.

“The greatest thing is our D-ends do a really good job of contain and everything just flows right into our linebackers,” Johnson said. “Our D-tackle, Daken Kramer, played an outstanding game.”

It was enough to silence the Rebels (9-1), who finished with a single first down and 36 total yards. They averaged 34.75 yards per punt and just 1.0 yards per offensive play.

And the offense took care of the rest.

Fuegen had four rushing touchdowns — three in the second half — while Kolton Murphy rumbled for 211 yards and three scores, part of the team's 304-yard evening on the ground with 15 first downs.

At one point, Fuegen touched the ball three straight times and scored on all three carries from 49, 10 and 29 yards.