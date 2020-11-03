Hammer, Q-C football coaches unite for good of the cause, one pair of cleats at a time

But it also showed a much different side of the coaching community in the area that is sometimes lost in the heated competition most usually see.

“I'm very, very thankful for Ben to give us the opportunity to have some,” said Johnsen of the cleats. “How about that — competitors working together for the good of the cause. We all want to win on Friday night, but we all see a bigger picture, and this is just one example of that, I think.”

Hammer returned to town on Sunday and he, Welch, Johnsen, Moline coach Mike Morrissey and a number of assistants sorted through the cleats. They were given away to football coaches from public schools in the Quad-Cities as well as Peoria High and Peoria Richwoods, according to Hammer. He said up to a few hundred pairs had to be left behind as they didn't fit in his truck or trailer.

“People always get suspicious of things that are free; that's kind of the world we live in right now,” Welch said. “People could have taken these cleats and sold them, but that's not our deal. We want to give our kids an opportunity to wear some new cleats. … We just want to make things better for the kids and give them a good experience.

“It sounds petty, but kids love cool-looking cleats. It makes them feel special, and that's what's important to all of us.”