Hammer, Q-C football coaches unite for good of the cause, one pair of cleats at a time

Sometimes you never know when you are going to be the beneficiary of good fortune and some brotherly love.
Ben Hammer and other football coaches from around the Quad-Cities area recently found that out. They also showed that while they want to get the best of each other on Friday nights they can come together for the good of the sport.
Last week, Hammer received a message from an unknown caller with a rather unusual offer. Rather than a scammer seeking bank account information, it was a legitimate stroke of good luck for football players in the area.
Hammer said the group chose to remain anonymous and the coach wasn't even sure how he was contacted, but it resulted in more than 1,200 pairs of new football cleats going to a number of local high school football programs on both sides of the Mississippi River.
“Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good,” joked Hammer, noting some baseball equipment even ended up in the load of gear; Rocky baseball coach Jake Scudder will distribute that to his feeder programs.
Hammer said the group is a Christian Missionary-type organization that will “run camps and give away gear to underprivileged countries,” he said.
“When pro teams and college teams donate cleats, they don't have a whole lot of use for them,” said Hammer of the unique donation. “They had cleats building up over the last three or four years. I got a cold call from the gentleman who runs their warehouse and he said if we pay for freight that we could have them.
“Freight was something that we weren't going to be able to afford.”
But time and effort was something that Hammer did have. So he hooked up a team trailer to his pickup truck and drove to Minneapolis last weekend. The bounty included top-of-the-line Nike, UnderArmour and Adidas shoes — many still in original boxes.
“I loaded the trailer all the way to the brim and my truck all the way to the brim,” said Hammer. “He was pretty adamant that we share with the other public schools in town and I was fine with that.”
So were those other programs.
“Honestly, we're so lucky to get them,” said United Township coach Nick Welch, who said he grabbed about 70 pairs of white shoes that will go with his team's uniforms and be worn for game purposes. “It was great Ben was able to do that and pull that off for us.”
Many of the shoes are larger sizes and were adorned with team logos and insignia — including Oregon, UAB, Ohio State and Notre Dame among others, according to Hammer — so they may end up being practice gear for many. But a number of them were originals for the University of Oregon program, and being green/yellow/white in color fit the palette of the Geneseo Maple Leafs.
Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr. was appreciative of Hammer including the Maple Leafs in the giveaway and knows the players in his program who receive the cleats will also appreciate them.
But it also showed a much different side of the coaching community in the area that is sometimes lost in the heated competition most usually see.
“I'm very, very thankful for Ben to give us the opportunity to have some,” said Johnsen of the cleats. “How about that — competitors working together for the good of the cause. We all want to win on Friday night, but we all see a bigger picture, and this is just one example of that, I think.”
Hammer returned to town on Sunday and he, Welch, Johnsen, Moline coach Mike Morrissey and a number of assistants sorted through the cleats. They were given away to football coaches from public schools in the Quad-Cities as well as Peoria High and Peoria Richwoods, according to Hammer. He said up to a few hundred pairs had to be left behind as they didn't fit in his truck or trailer.
“People always get suspicious of things that are free; that's kind of the world we live in right now,” Welch said. “People could have taken these cleats and sold them, but that's not our deal. We want to give our kids an opportunity to wear some new cleats. … We just want to make things better for the kids and give them a good experience.
“It sounds petty, but kids love cool-looking cleats. It makes them feel special, and that's what's important to all of us.”
“It was definitely a blessing,” said Hammer of the unexpected hook-up.
Hammer said that he has roughly 150-200 pairs of shoes left, mostly large sizes of 13-and-up. If any coach or player is interest in a pair, email Hammer at benjamin.hammer@rimsd41.org.
