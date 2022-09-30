Happy homecoming: With father back from deployment, Wilson shines in PV's rout

As Makhi Wilson carried the American Flag and led the Pleasant Valley High School football team on the field Friday night, he was greeted to a surprise.

Wilson’s father, Lieutenant Col. Kentrell Wilson, was standing in one end zone of Spartan Stadium. Kentrell has been deployed in Germany for the past seven months.

“I had no idea, no idea at all he was going to be here,” Makhi said. “I come out and I’m like, ‘Is that my dad?’ I knew he was coming back within the next three weeks, but it was pretty emotional.”

Makhi and the Spartans provided his father with plenty of thrills.

The top-ranked team in Iowa Class 5A compiled 23 first downs and rushed for 368 yards as PV blitzed crosstown rival Bettendorf 44-14.

“I thought we played really, really well,” PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. “I know (Bettendorf) isn’t having the season it had hoped, but it has good players and it is a rivalry game.

“I thought our guys came out geared in. Sometimes you wonder with the way we practice, but they always seem to turn it on Friday nights. They were ready to go.”

VanWetzinga knew about a week ago Kentrell was planning to get home for the game. He arranged for Makhi to carry out the flag. They shared an embrace and stood next to each other on the field as the National Anthem was played.

“Watching him run out with that American flag, knowing he has no idea I’m here and the surprise on his face, it makes your heart feel good,” Kentrell said. “We’re just a big, happy family.”

Makhi called Kentrell before the game.

“I had to decline the call and text him I just woke up,” Kentrell said. “Stationed in Germany, I usually get up at 2 in the morning and watch the game on the iPad.”

After Caden McDermott hooked up with Coy Kipper for a 40-yard touchdown pass and the senior quarterback followed with a rushing score, Makhi got into the act.

On second and 6 from Bettendorf’s 24, Makhi took the pitch.

Bettendorf read the play well and had a couple of defenders in the backfield, but Makhi slipped out of two tackles and darted into the end zone. The senior finished with a team-high 107 yards on eight carries.

“It was special,” said Makhi, whose father hadn’t seen him play in person since last year’s playoff game against West Des Moines Valley. “We played really well, put up a lot of points and our (starting) defense allowed only one touchdown. We’ll take that.”

Like any military family, Makhi has moved frequently during his upbringing. He was born in Oklahoma, spent some time living in Germany and other locations before coming to the Quad-Cities area about eight years ago.

Kentrell, in the Army for 24 years, was relocated to Fort Knox, Ky., in September 2020. Before he was deployed overseas, he was driving back and forth between Fort Knox and the Q-C on weekends. He’ll retire next June.

“Military families, the parents come and go,” VanWetzinga said. “It is tough not having your dad around, but Makhi is a great kid and it was neat to see him play well with his dad here.”

It was PV’s most lopsided win in the series since a 38-0 rout in 2012. The Spartans have won the last four meetings.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, will finish with a sub-.500 record for the first time since 1976 and likely miss the playoffs for the first time in 25 years.

“We couldn’t block them, we couldn’t get off blocks and they were the much better team tonight,” Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. “They beat us in every phase.

“For us to win or be in this game, we needed some breaks early. It went the other way and we couldn’t recover.”

Bettendorf, which received touchdowns from Elijah Mendoza and Gavin Barta, closes the season with Iowa City West, Cedar Falls and Davenport North.

“I’ve never been here before in all my years,” Wiley said. “We’ll go back to work and keep working and see where we can go.”

PV has Iowa City High on the road next week before hosting Dubuque Senior and Iowa City West.

“We’re not going to have that mindset we’re better than everyone else,” Makhi said. “We just need to keep doing our thing.”