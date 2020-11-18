Harlan vs. North Scott: Three keys to the game

Offensive breakout?

North Scott has done enough to advance the past three weeks, but it could use a little more production from its offense Thursday night. After scoring 58 points in the second-round playoff win over Mount Pleasant, North Scott has seven touchdowns in the past 12 quarters and overtime session.

It has been held to 17 points or fewer in four of their nine games.

Coach Kevin Tippet admitted he might have gotten a little cautious with his play-calling in the second half last week after his team built a 10-point lead against Cedar Rapids Xavier.

"That won't happen this week," Tippet said.

With Harlan's offensive playmakers, North Scott might need more than 13 or 17 points to prevail.

"We haven't played our best game offensively yet," tight end Parker Ruth said. "I feel there is a lot of stuff we can really improve on. Being efficient is the most important thing."

Turnover margin

Both teams have been successful at turning opponents over this season. North Scott has generated 19 takeaways in nine games while Harlan has 22 in its 11 contests.