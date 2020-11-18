Harlan vs. North Scott: Three keys to the game

Offensive breakout?
North Scott has done enough to advance the past three weeks, but it could use a little more production from its offense Thursday night. After scoring 58 points in the second-round playoff win over Mount Pleasant, North Scott has seven touchdowns in the past 12 quarters and overtime session.
It has been held to 17 points or fewer in four of their nine games.
Coach Kevin Tippet admitted he might have gotten a little cautious with his play-calling in the second half last week after his team built a 10-point lead against Cedar Rapids Xavier.
"That won't happen this week," Tippet said.
With Harlan's offensive playmakers, North Scott might need more than 13 or 17 points to prevail.
"We haven't played our best game offensively yet," tight end Parker Ruth said. "I feel there is a lot of stuff we can really improve on. Being efficient is the most important thing."
Turnover margin
Both teams have been successful at turning opponents over this season. North Scott has generated 19 takeaways in nine games while Harlan has 22 in its 11 contests.
North Scott came up with a turnover deep in its own territory in the waning moments to beat West Delaware in the quarterfinal round.
Harlan returned two interceptions for touchdowns in last week's semifinal win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
"The last three games, we've won the turnover margin and been very successful," Harlan coach Todd Bladt said in an interview with KMA Sports in southwest Iowa. "Same goes for North Scott.
"These guys (North Scott) don't give up, so we've got to make sure we protect the ball in traffic and play clean."
Seize the moment
Harlan has a dozen state championships in football but none since 2009. North Scott has never played in a state title game for football.
And with a very limited crowd because of COVID-19, whatever team can control its emotions quicker could have a leg-up. It will be paramount for the Lancers to avoid some of the lackluster starts they have had this postseason.
"Controlling nerves is really important so you don't make mistakes," Ruth said. "When you're focused and not nervous is when you play your best."
If the game boils down to the last few minutes, North Scott has plenty of experience to draw on from the past three weeks.
"Those games are fun," linebacker Ryan Campbell said, "but we’re hoping to widen the margin a little bit this week."
— Compiled by Matt Coss
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!