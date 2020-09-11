Head comes through in clutch for Durant

“He’s a good player, he made me look good,” Head said of Wilchelt.

Then, after the Durant defense forced the Beavers (1-2) to turn the ball over on downs for the second straight drive, Head found Dillabough across the middle of the field on 3rd and 13 and the senior wideout broke a tackle to score and up the lead to 15 points.

Head was 9-of-14 for 168 yards passing while Dillabough brought in four catches for 126 yards.

“Whatever works, we play to what they give us,” said Head, who added 58 yards on the ground. “Tonight, they game planned pretty well (for) Nolan. The best teams are balanced teams.

“With a running game like that, you have to have a passing game to match it.”

Wilton refused to go quietly.

Despite quarterback Caleb Sawvell getting picked at the goal line with under two minutes left, its defense forced DeLong to cough up the ball at the Durant 12-yard line.

Sawvell took it from there and crept the Beavers within a score following his touchdown run and two-point conversion.

The ensuing onside kickoff went out of bounds to seal Wilton’s fate. Sawvell ended the night with 156 yards rushing, 70 passing and two TDs.