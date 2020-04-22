Heading home: Brandon Johnston joins Moline football staff

"I feel like we've won the lottery with Coach Johnston," he said. "He's an incredible guy with a lot of experience who's been successful everywhere he's been. His coaching ability is second to none. For me, it was a no-brainer (to bring him on staff). Fortunately, our district felt the same way when they hired him.

"I've heard nothing but good things about him, and we got very lucky. I feel like he's going to elevate our program, not only in the way the kids play, but in our coaching staff as well."

Morrissey is quick to point to Johnston's record at A-W and his legacy, which carried over last fall when the Titans went 12-1, won the Lincoln Trail Conference championship and reached the 1A semifinals.

"That's a credit to Brandon, and the foundation he laid there," he said. "We want the best guys on our staff, and he's a winner."

A winner during his playing days at Cambridge, too, when the Vikings went a combined 22-3 in his junior and senior seasons and reached the 1A quarterfinals (2000) and semis ('01). Now, Johnston is looking forward to seeing his former coaches at A-W as he prepares for his new assignment.

"Some of my best friends are the guys I coached with on that staff," he said. "I got to spend 10 great years there."