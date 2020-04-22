Heading home: Brandon Johnston joins Moline football staff

When he left the area he had called home for all of his life to head out west, Brandon Johnston felt it was an opportunity too good to pass up.
The 2002 Cambridge High School graduate and former head football coach for the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op has no regrets about pulling up stakes for Scottsdale, Ariz., and the challenge of administrative work as the assistant principal/athletic director at Saguaro High School.
But, both Johnston and his wife Jessie (Blade), a member of Cambridge's class of '03, found themselves missing their immediate families, all of whom are still in the Quad-Cities area. The pull of home just happened to coincide with an opening both on the teaching and coaching staffs at Moline High School.
Now, as soon as Johnston's contract at Saguaro is up at the end of June, he and his wife and their two sons will be returning home, with Johnston set to teach health at MHS and serve as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs' coach on Mike Morrissey's Maroon staff.
"We'll be moving back home in late June or early July," said Johnston. "We like it out here in Arizona; we've got nothing bad to say. My wife and I both missed our immediate families, so that helped make the decision for us. We'd initially started thinking about coming back just after Christmas, and we kind of realized that family was the most important thing for us.
"My wife was able to get her old job back as a nurse practitioner with UnityPoint Health, and I started looking at jobs in the Quad-Cities and saw the Moline job posted around January or February. I reached out to Coach Morrissey, and we stayed in contact.
"I applied and went through the interview process, and I was able to secure a teaching position," he continued. "Throughout the process, I kept talking to Coach Morrissey about the football side of things."
Both Johnston and his new boss know a thing or two about "the football side of things," with their respective coaching records speaking volumes.
In his 10 seasons as Annawan-Wethersfield's head coach (2009-18), Johnston compiled an 85-27 record and took the Titans to the playoffs 10 times, reaching the Class 2A semifinals in 2015 and '16 and the 2A quarterfinals in '09 and '12.
Morrissey has a 21-10 record in three years at the helm of the Moline squad and has taken the Maroons to the 7A playoffs all three seasons, with his '18 club going 9-2 and winning the Western Big 6 Conference title with a 5-0 mark.
"I've seen what Coach Morrissey has done with the Moline program," said Johnston, "and I'm excited to be a part of it and get to work with the coaching staff and the kids."
Morrissey still cannot believe his luck in getting a coach with such credentials on his staff.
"I feel like we've won the lottery with Coach Johnston," he said. "He's an incredible guy with a lot of experience who's been successful everywhere he's been. His coaching ability is second to none. For me, it was a no-brainer (to bring him on staff). Fortunately, our district felt the same way when they hired him.
"I've heard nothing but good things about him, and we got very lucky. I feel like he's going to elevate our program, not only in the way the kids play, but in our coaching staff as well."
Morrissey is quick to point to Johnston's record at A-W and his legacy, which carried over last fall when the Titans went 12-1, won the Lincoln Trail Conference championship and reached the 1A semifinals.
"That's a credit to Brandon, and the foundation he laid there," he said. "We want the best guys on our staff, and he's a winner."
A winner during his playing days at Cambridge, too, when the Vikings went a combined 22-3 in his junior and senior seasons and reached the 1A quarterfinals (2000) and semis ('01). Now, Johnston is looking forward to seeing his former coaches at A-W as he prepares for his new assignment.
"Some of my best friends are the guys I coached with on that staff," he said. "I got to spend 10 great years there."
And as he comes back home, he is very grateful for his experience this past year at Saguaro.
"It's truly a special place, not only with the success of the football program, but the success of all the athletic programs," Johnston said. "I'm extremely thankful for that experience."
