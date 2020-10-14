Heart of a Saber: Open heart surgery can't crush Central DeWitt senior's athletic dreams

DEWITT — About two weeks after Central DeWitt High School's three-win football season concluded last fall, Landon Peterson was on an operating table at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
Doctors made an eight-inch incision in Peterson's sternum, opened his chest wall and performed open heart surgery to repair a portion of his aorta — the main artery that carries blood away from the heart to the rest of the body.
His heart was stopped for 40 minutes during the bypass procedure that took more than 7 1/2 hours. He was under anesthesia for 26 straight hours because of the trauma from the surgery.
"It was extensive and scary," Peterson admitted.
In the days, weeks and months following his surgery, the 17-year-old Central DeWitt senior was insistent on getting back to doing what he enjoys.
“He’s always been an athlete and always loved sports,” said Nicole Brown, his mother.
More specifically, Peterson has an affinity for contact sports — football, wrestling and soccer. Even when he played basketball in elementary school, he was the overzealous kid who was in foul trouble frequently.
Lying in a hospital bed, with tubes and machines hooked up to his body, Peterson, his family and the doctors were uncertain if those activities would ever happen again for him.
“I had some doubts, but I was determined to wrestle, play football, lift weights and enjoy my life in what I like to do,” Peterson said.
Less than three months after surgery, Peterson was back on the wrestling mat for the conclusion of his junior season.
Less than a year after being limited to a kicking role in football, Peterson is making an impact on Central DeWitt's defense.
“He’s a kid that never ceases to amaze me in his ability to heal and fight through pain and adversity,” said Dan Peterson, his father and the superintendent of Central DeWitt Schools. “As a father watching, it makes me extremely proud and brings tears to my eyes.”
When Central DeWitt (4-3) opens the Class 3A playoffs Friday night, the 5-foot-9 and 175-pound Peterson will be on the Birney Field grass trying to shed blocks and chase Clinton's ballcarriers along with sparking the Sabers kicking game with his left foot.
The only visual reminder of what he endured on Nov. 7, 2019, is the vertical scar on his chest.
“He’s really fearless,” Central DeWitt coach Ryan Streets said. “He knows the hand he’s been dealt and he’s going to live with it. More importantly, he’s going to do what he wants to do, not going to be scared or sit back and make excuses.
“His story is definitely one for any kid that makes 1,000 excuses of not to go out for football.”
Heart complications
Doctors noticed Peterson had an unusual heart murmur as a toddler. After further tests, it revealed he had a pinched-in aorta.
His blood pressure was elevated. Blood wasn't circulating to the bottom part of his body or left arm like it was elsewhere.
Peterson underwent a surgical procedure when he was 3 to pull the aorta back together.
"No complications, no issues," Nicole said.
As Peterson went back for annual checkups, pediatricians tried to convince his parents that golf or baseball would be safer options as opposed to football, wrestling and soccer.
"That's not Landon," Nicole said. "We told people you're taking his identity from him."
But as Peterson developed in middle school, the aorta was not widening with the rest of his body.
"(Doctors) told us they would have to go in and do a procedure, but they didn't know when," Peterson said.
During a checkup two years ago, Peterson's blood pressure was high. Doctors decided to monitor it closely and not take any immediate action.
When Peterson received the results for his checkup last fall, the news was much more dire.
Midway through his junior football season, a day after a 40-37 loss to Camanche in Week 4, Peterson was informed he could no longer be involved in contact sports.
"Doctors told us, 'You're done. You could stroke out at any point,'" Nicole said.
Surgery was necessary.
Peterson, feeling no discomfort or shortness of breath, was in shock.
"It happened so abruptly," Nicole said. "It was pretty rough on him."
Peterson wanted to finish the football season with his teammates.
The cardiologist allowed him to be in a "kicker-only" role for the remainder of the season.
"There were times of sadness, wanting to be practicing with his friends, but he rose above it," Dan Peterson said. "Every Friday night, he was kicking and doing whatever he could for his team.
"He's one that likes to use his body to the fullest, so it was tough on him to be held back by a health-related situation when he felt fine."
Big decision
The Petersons were given two options to fix Landon's aorta: Extensive open-heart surgery or have the doctors run a stent through his arm into the heart.
Open-heart surgery was higher risk but also presented a better chance for a long-term solution, particularly for a teenager active in contact sports.
"That (piece of metal) could always fall out of place and they'd have to take that one out and replace it or there would be another surgery," Peterson said.
There was not a consensus among the family initially in what direction they should go.
Peterson was adamant about open-heart surgery. His father leaned toward a stent, something much less invasive.
"I didn't want to see him on an operating table," Dan said. "I had visions of his first surgery when he was young, when he was taken into the operating room. My thought was the unknown — all the what-ifs. What-if he doesn't come out of it? What-if something goes wrong?
Ultimately, Dan and Nicole left the decision in Peterson's hands.
"Looking back, I know we chose the right thing," Dan said. "We followed what Landon wanted to do. He wanted to be healthy, wanted to be healed and wanted to participate fully."
The family arrived at the hospital before sunrise on Nov. 7. Peterson was wheeled back to surgery around 8 a.m.
Doctors took tissue from another part of his body and used it to expand part of his aorta. Around 4 p.m. that day, the procedure was finished.
"Crazy as it sounds, I had a lot of peace going into it," Nicole said. "Maybe it was from what he experienced when he was little, but I had complete faith in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. I kept holding onto the fact these are the best of the best.
"Of course, I was nervous and I don't think I ate for three days before and two days after, but I knew he was a fighter. That's the thing that helped me get through it."
Road to recovery
By the weekend, approximately 48 hours after the surgery, Peterson was walking. He was discharged from the hospital by the end of the next week.
"He had a desire to prove to himself, the doctors and all of us that he could do this," Nicole said. "I remember him saying, 'I'm not done with sports.' He was that determined."
Peterson recovered at home for the next month. His weight dipped to about 150 pounds after the surgery.
Gradually, he built up his strength. Gradually, he was cleared to do crunches, cardio exercises and lift weights.
"He was so ready to get back out there," Nicole said.
Throughout the recovery process, Peterson had a singular focus.
"I wanted to compete again," he said.
It took perseverance, determination and a tireless work ethic.
"He's been an extremely hard worker in everything he does," Dan said. "He was a kid who got a bike at 3 years old and taught himself how to ride it.
"Whether it was gymnastics, football or soccer, he was always 100% in and could do whatever he put his mind to."
Once Peterson returned to school, he attended wrestling practices and meets but was not an active participant.
"I had a lot of checkups in Iowa City," Peterson said. "They did treadmill tests to check my heart rate and blood pressure while working out."
Everything checked out. Doctors were surprised by his rapid progress, he said.
Then in January, a little more than 10 weeks after surgery, Peterson was cleared to wrestle.
"The first thing I did was text my wrestling coach and asked if I could still wrestle," Peterson said. "He didn't know if he wanted me just because of how extensive the surgery was. Finally he said, if your parents are OK with it, I'm OK with it.
"It was one of the best days of my life."
With his parents approval, Peterson returned to the mat.
"I put a lot of faith and trust in the doctors," Nicole said. "I knew how strict and forceful the cardiologist was when they told us no more contact sports, so I knew they wouldn't let him rush back into it if he wasn't fully ready."
Still, it led to some apprehensive moments.
There was none bigger than his first competitive match back on Jan. 27 at the Wamac junior varsity tournament. He defeated West Delaware's Michael Morrow 4-2 in the opening round.
"You could tell everybody was kind of scared and surprised I was back out there, but I was like, I can do this, I got this," Peterson said.
Nicole had her head buried in her hands throughout the match.
"I couldn't wait for it to be over," she said.
For his father, it was more relief.
"To see him on the mat, it was emotional as a parent to watch it happen so quickly," Dan said. "Less than three months before that, he was in a bed with tubes and machines hooked up to him. To see your kid rise above all that, I was in tears.
"I was just so proud of him. I wanted him to get through that match. Once he did, we could all take a big breath and be like, 'OK, he's back.'"
Back on the football field
COVID-19 wiped out Peterson's junior soccer season. His summer was devoted to working and getting his body and mind prepared for his senior football season.
At his doctor's appointment in June, his blood pressure had never been lower.
"I had tears in my eyes," Nicole said. "I couldn't believe it. Everything looked right."
No complications meant no limits on the football field.
Besides his usual placekicking duties, he has been a pivotal piece on the Sabers' defense. He has 30.5 tackles (23 solo) along with 2.5 tackles for loss and an interception.
"It hurt him bad standing on the sideline last year," Streets said. "We were close in a lot of games, and the frustration of watching and not playing (defense) really bothered him.
"You can tell this year he loves it a lot more. His mind is on the game instead of what's going on with his body."
Peterson has been productive in the kicking game, too. He is 15 of 17 on point-after attempts and has converted a pair of field goals.
"He was so driven to get back out there," Nicole said. "It is a bunch of boys that have played together for a long time with a lot of great leaders. He wanted to be able to contribute and hit people."
Kicking is what Peterson wants to do in college. His longest field goal in a game this year is 38 yards but he made a 49-yarder in practice recently.
"Since I started kicking in seventh grade, it is something I've always enjoyed," he said. "It is fun to watch college and NFL games and see those guys kick 50 and 60 yarders."
Still, there is the other side of him that craves defense.
"The most exciting moment is when you tackle somebody behind the line of scrimmage or get a sack," he said. "Nothing better."
Sure, there are moments of trepidation for Nicole on Friday nights watching from the stands. She can't help but think about his heart if he is down momentarily after a play.
Even so, Dan and Nicole know their son is in his element. He is doing what he loves with his buddies. Most importantly, he has no heart complications and is pain free.
"This (football) season has been very rewarding," Peterson said. "It shows all the hard work I put in after the surgery has paid off now."
In the process, it has revealed to him a bigger life lesson.
"People can come back from anything," Peterson said. "Nothing can hold you back. If you fail, get back up and try again. I am proof of that."
