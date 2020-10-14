Heart of a Saber: Open heart surgery can't crush Central DeWitt senior's athletic dreams

It took perseverance, determination and a tireless work ethic.

"He's been an extremely hard worker in everything he does," Dan said. "He was a kid who got a bike at 3 years old and taught himself how to ride it.

"Whether it was gymnastics, football or soccer, he was always 100% in and could do whatever he put his mind to."

Once Peterson returned to school, he attended wrestling practices and meets but was not an active participant.

"I had a lot of checkups in Iowa City," Peterson said. "They did treadmill tests to check my heart rate and blood pressure while working out."

Everything checked out. Doctors were surprised by his rapid progress, he said.

Then in January, a little more than 10 weeks after surgery, Peterson was cleared to wrestle.

"The first thing I did was text my wrestling coach and asked if I could still wrestle," Peterson said. "He didn't know if he wanted me just because of how extensive the surgery was. Finally he said, if your parents are OK with it, I'm OK with it.

"It was one of the best days of my life."

With his parents approval, Peterson returned to the mat.