When the 47th annual Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Game commences in UNI-Dome this summer, it will have plenty of Quad-Cities flavor.
Bettendorf, Davenport Assumption, Davenport Central, Davenport North, North Scott and Pleasant Valley each will have a representative in the game featuring the state's top seniors.
Nearby Durant, West Liberty, Wilton and Bellevue also have a player competing in the contest.
"It just shows how good football is in this area," North Scott receiver and defensive back Carson Rollinger said Tuesday following the media day at the Kaaba Shrine in Davenport. "I think sometimes this area gets overlooked, but I think this shows how good our area really was this year."
Carter Bell (Bettendorf), Anthony Valainis (Assumption), Diontrel Wommack (Central), Brant Carter (North), Rollinger and Evan Kilstrom (PV) have been selected to participate in the July 20 game for the South Squad.
"It is going to be super fun to get one last game with these guys I've known for a long time," Kilstrom said. "Either playing against them or seeing them at camps or on (college) visits, I've gotten to know a lot of these guys."
Last year's game raised $80,000 for the Shriner's Hospital and has generated more than $2.6 million since its inception.
It'll be more than just a football game.
The players will spend a week in the dormitories at Northern Iowa, have two-a-day workouts and form lasting friendships.
There is a mini-camp on Friday, July 19 with Shriner's Hospital children at the UNI-Dome, a chance for them to interact with all-state players.
"Since I was young, I've seen the Shrine Bowl played on television," Carter said. "I wanted to be part of that game. It is a chance to compete and surround yourself with the best high school players in Iowa, but it is something great for the Shriners Hospital and help those in need.
"It is an honor to play in this game."
All six metro players have signed or committed to play beyond high school.
For some, it will be a springboard into their college careers. For others, it is a break from the summer workouts in their new home.
"I'm looking forward to seeing where my skill level is against higher-tier players," said Wommack, who will play football at Iowa Western Community College in the fall. "It is a good practice run for what I'm going to get into when I go to college.
"It has been a while since someone from Central has been in this game. I'm just really, really blessed and happy for the community."
Durant all-state receiver Mason Compton, Wilton quarterback Jerome Mays and West Liberty all-state defensive lineman Spencer Daufeldt also are members of the South Squad, coached by West Branch's Butch Pedersen.
Bellevue's Trey Daugherty will play for the North Squad.
"There is a lot of good talent in the Quad-Cities right now," said Ryan Hetzler, Wilton's head coach and one of Pedersen's assistants. "We wanted to take more kids from this area, but there are certain guidelines we need to follow in constructing the roster."