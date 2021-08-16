Herrig tries to build 'foundation' with River Kings

There is no quick fix, however, in turning things around for a school which hasn't won a game since Sept. 14, 2018.

“He’s just trying to build a foundation and it starts with us,” senior receiver and cornerback Zach Connell said. “If we do pretty well this year, it will be a good kick start for the future.”

The River Kings were on the wrong end of a continuous clock in six of their seven outings in 2020. The last contest was Clinton’s best, a 48-27 loss to Central DeWitt in the first round of the playoffs.

Herrig said Clinton is further along than this time last year. With limited offseason work because of COVID-19 and him in his first season, it was a crash course in getting ready for the season.

Clinton has had an entire offseason in the weight room, a summer of installing its schemes and ample time learning the nuances of the offense and defense.

“We’re all understanding the game a little bit better, learning our roles a lot better now that we have our second year here,” senior tight end Devan Galant said.

The next step?