Herrig tries to build 'foundation' with River Kings

CLINTON — When Nate Herrig accepted the position to become Clinton High School’s football coach about 18 months ago, he understood the situation.
The program was struggling to compete. Participation was lagging.
“We knew it was going to be a process,” Herrig said. “We knew that coming in and our wives knew that coming in, and they’re OK with it.”
As Clinton attempts to end the program’s 21-game losing streak this fall, Herrig already has seen an uptick in numbers. After having around 50 individuals in grades 9 through 12 last fall, Clinton has seen that total increase to approximately 75 thanks to a large incoming freshman class.
Herrig and his assistant coaches spent ample time at the middle school this past spring recruiting individuals. That has carried into the fall as Herrig is having all four grades practice on the same field together.
“So when a kid comes into our program as a freshman, he hears the same thing from the varsity coach for four straight years,” Herrig said. “We wanted to make sure we saw everybody. So if we do need to pull a kid up, we’ve already evaluated that talent in practice.”
Senior Jai Jensen, in his third season as the quarterback, said the vibe is the best he’s seen during his time with the program. The energy has been unmatched in practice, he said.
There is no quick fix, however, in turning things around for a school which hasn't won a game since Sept. 14, 2018.
“He’s just trying to build a foundation and it starts with us,” senior receiver and cornerback Zach Connell said. “If we do pretty well this year, it will be a good kick start for the future.”
The River Kings were on the wrong end of a continuous clock in six of their seven outings in 2020. The last contest was Clinton’s best, a 48-27 loss to Central DeWitt in the first round of the playoffs.
Herrig said Clinton is further along than this time last year. With limited offseason work because of COVID-19 and him in his first season, it was a crash course in getting ready for the season.
Clinton has had an entire offseason in the weight room, a summer of installing its schemes and ample time learning the nuances of the offense and defense.
“We’re all understanding the game a little bit better, learning our roles a lot better now that we have our second year here,” senior tight end Devan Galant said.
The next step?
"Building as a team," Galant said. "We need everybody showing up in the weight room, everyone holding each other accountable and everyone doing their jobs. In my opinion, that correlates to the field on Friday nights."
Forget wins and losses. For Clinton right now, it is about continual improvement and navigating its way through difficult situations.
“Nobody has any expectations for us,” Jensen said, “so we’ve got to get 1% better each day. I felt sometimes last year once we lost, people got down on each other and just kind of gave up.
“That’s not what I’m seeing here. Everybody is in it and committed.”
Herrig has around 30 on his varsity roster this season.
Jensen, Tavian Bailey, Addison Binnie and Logan Mulholland will be the primary options in the backfield. Connell, Galant, Seth Dotterweich and Arizona move-in Ajai Russell are considered targets on the outside.
The offensive line was comprised of two freshmen and two sophomores last season. It showed as Clinton averaged just more than 40 rushing yards per game and Jensen often was under duress.
Those players are back along with senior anchors Mike Rausenberger and Keegan Krause.
"They’ve grown, they’ve matured and they are more physical," Herrig said. "The biggest thing is they’re more confident in what they’re doing.”
Nathan Beeler is back to headline the defense along with Bailey and Galant. Herrig has been encouraged by what he's seen from juniors Cori Harris and Joe Ebensberger on the defensive front.
"Our defense has definitely improved since last year," Connell said. "We have a lot of guys going both ways."
The first step for Clinton is finding a way to collect one win.
Clinton believes it has a schedule in which it can compete. Davenport West, Davenport Central, Central DeWitt and Maquoketa are the first four games. Other than Central DeWitt, the other three teams had sub-.500 records last year.
"Since last year, we've wanted that one win," Jensen said.
Herrig said the buy-in is there. It is carrying that self-belief from the practice field to game nights.
"We talked a lot in the offseason and they want to make sure we get one (win) so we can get two," Herrig noted. "People ask me, 'What is your record going to be?' Listen, we've got to get one (win) first. We can't worry about the second win before we get the first."