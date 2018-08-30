Hosting unfamiliar foe
Moline originally was supposed to play someone this week with whom head coach Mike Morrissey had a previous relationship.
It had a contract to play Dolton Thornridge, a south suburban school where Morrissey served as the head coach in the 2010-11 season. When the Iowa High School Athletic Association decided to open its borders, Moline cancelled its contract with Thornridge and arranged to play Pleasant Valley, where Morrissey played and where his father, Ed, coached for 28 years.
However, the IHSAA denied that request, leaving the Maroons without a Week 2 opponent.
They finally scrambled and lined up a game with Benet Academy, a powerhouse program located in the Chicago suburb of Lisle.
Benet has played in the Illinois Class 7A semifinals each of the past two years and has gone 19-7 in those two seasons.
“You look at it and say ‘Oh my gosh, these guys are really good,’ but to get where we want to go we’re going to face teams like this anyway,’’ Morrissey said. “It’s another very good football team from the Chicago area that will help us get a better gauge on where we are as a football team.’’
Rocky heads to Peoria
When it came time to assemble his non-conference schedule for this season, Rock Island coach Ben Hammer wanted it to be challenging for his players.
But the Peoria native also took his own appetite into account.
“We kind of had to shuffle our whole non-conference schedule,’’ Hammer said, “and I figured why not use it as an excuse to get a home-cooked meal? So we’re going to go to Peoria three times.’’
That starts this week with a game at Metamora, which is just 16 miles northeast of Peoria.
Hammer said he first fell in love with football while he was in junior high school by watching Metamora teams starring Joe Stamm and Rick Alvis and led by Hall of Fame coach Pat Ryan.
Rock Island plays next week at Peoria, coached by Tim Thornton, who worked with Hammer at Peoria Woodruff. The final game of the season will be at Peoria Richwoods, Hammer’s alma mater.
Bulldogs seek payback
Iowa City West has ended Bettendorf's season in the playoffs each of the past two years. It happened in the first round of the 2016 postseason at TouVelle Stadium and in the semifinals last year inside the UNI-Dome.
Even though the stakes aren't as high Friday in Bettendorf, a regular season non-district game, the Bulldogs have an opportunity for a piece of revenge. The result could loom large come postseason seeding and home playoff games.
Both schools are state-ranked -- Bettendorf third and Iowa City West sixth in 4A. Both won by three scores last week.
"They were definitely the best team we played last year," Bettendorf quarterback Carter Bell said. "It is great we get another chance to play them and get after them before the postseason."
It is the first of two state-ranked opponents Bettendorf will see in the next three weeks. It travels to the UNI-Dome on Sept. 14 to play No. 5 Cedar Falls.
North, West eyeing 2-0
When was the last time Davenport North and Davenport West both started a season 2-0? Never. It has been 14 years, in fact, since both programs won at least two games in the same season.
They can buck that trend Friday.
West, coming off a 21-0 win over United Township, travels to Clinton. North, which edged Dubuque Hempstead 11-10, plays host to Dubuque Senior.
"It is always nice to learn and win instead of just learning," North coach Brandon Krusey said. "Our kids' effort was there all night long."
The Falcons, meanwhile, recorded their first shutout in 14 years.
"The boys came out with a chip on their shoulder," West coach Justin Peters said. "They're ready to make some waves this year.
"We've finally got those guys who have bought into the program. A lot of the issues we had in the past are gone."
Lincoln Trail pride
Since 2014, the Lincoln Trail Conference has had crossover games against the Prairieland Conference to fill out its non-conference slate. The four Quad-Cities area teams in the LTC — Annawan-Wethersfield, Mercer County, Mid-County and Ridgewood — have historically fared well in these matchups, going 19-13 in the first four seasons.
Last week, those teams went 2-2 and look to help their conference earn bragging rights this year.
Before its 32-30 win over Knoxville last week, Mercer County was just 3-5 against the Prairieland Conference and looks to start 2-0 for the first time since 2013. To do that, the Golden Eagles will need to beat Elmwood-Brimfield, who has gone 7-2 against the Lincoln Trail, 2-0 against Mercer County.
Ridgewood was .500 in crossover games before a 48-6 win over Peoria Heights last week and can start 2-0 for the first time since 2014 with a win over Bushnell-West Prairie this week.
Annawan-Wethersfield and Mid-County, who historically have fared the best in the crossover games, both lost last week but are still 6-3 against the Prairieland.
The Titans hit the road to take on Farmington, looking to avoid its first 0-2 start since becoming a co-op in 2008 while Mid-County travels to face Peoria Heights.
Battle in Bellevue
An annual rivalry has a little more on the line as Camanche travels north to take on Bellevue in a battle between two teams looking to go 2-0.
For Bellevue, that's become something of the norm, starting 2-0 in three of the last four seasons but for Camanche, that's territory that's been hard to reach recently as the Indians have not started a season 2-0 since before 2006.
The Indians last won their opener in 2011 but lost to Bellevue 14-0 en route to a 4-5 season. Camanche hasn't won more than two games in a season since.
Though Bellevue is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings, Camanche did win in 2015 and features a dual-threat quarterback in Baylor Crigger. Crigger threw for 171 yards last week and also ran for 98 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-18 win over Northeast.
Bellevue, meanwhile, will likely rely on its workhorse running back in Hunter Clasen, who rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-20 win over Edgewood-Colesburg to open the season.