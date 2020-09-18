Hodge and Assumption grind out win over DeWitt

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEWITT, Iowa — When Assumption’s football team played at Central DeWitt last season, the Knights were badly outgained, thoroughly outplayed and needed a field goal and a turnover in overtime to escape with the win.

No such dramatics were necessary Friday.

Dayne Hodge rushed for 199 yards in 24 carries as the Knights, ranked sixth in Iowa Class 3A, scored all four times they had the ball in the first half and rolled from there to claim a 31-6 victory over DeWitt at Birney Field.

Hodge was the defensive star of last season’s 17-14 win over DeWitt, recording two interceptions and a fumble recovery, but he was pretty much the entire offense for the Knights (4-0) in the first half this time.

He carried on all nine plays on an 82-yard scoring drive in the second quarter and on all but one of the Knights’ plays in the period. He had 170 yards in the first half and carried the ball only four more times on the opening series of the third quarter before taking the rest of the night off.

Hodge began by capping a game-opening 67-yard march with a 5-yard scoring run.