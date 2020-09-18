Hodge and Assumption grind out win over DeWitt

DEWITT, Iowa — When Assumption’s football team played at Central DeWitt last season, the Knights were badly outgained, thoroughly outplayed and needed a field goal and a turnover in overtime to escape with the win.
No such dramatics were necessary Friday.
Dayne Hodge rushed for 199 yards in 24 carries as the Knights, ranked sixth in Iowa Class 3A, scored all four times they had the ball in the first half and rolled from there to claim a 31-6 victory over DeWitt at Birney Field.
Hodge was the defensive star of last season’s 17-14 win over DeWitt, recording two interceptions and a fumble recovery, but he was pretty much the entire offense for the Knights (4-0) in the first half this time.
He carried on all nine plays on an 82-yard scoring drive in the second quarter and on all but one of the Knights’ plays in the period. He had 170 yards in the first half and carried the ball only four more times on the opening series of the third quarter before taking the rest of the night off.
Hodge began by capping a game-opening 67-yard march with a 5-yard scoring run.
The Sabers (2-2) bounced right back to score just five plays later, however. John McConohy, pressed into service at quarterback with starter Henry Bloom sidelined, fired a 63-yard scoring pass to Kaiden Muhl, but the Sabers missed the extra point, leaving them on the short end of a 7-6 score.
Assumption added to the lead with a 33-yard field goal by Jacob Daniel, which was set up by a 27-yard run by Owen Hamel.
Muhl reeled off a 30-yard run on the next play, but Assumption took control of the game from there.
Hodge’s 1-yard scoring run finished off that 82-yard drive and after a DeWitt fumble, the 180-pound senior sprinted 30 yards for another score to make it 24-6 at halftime.
Hamel scored from 6 yards out following an interception by Josh VanSeveren early in the third quarter.
Assumption finished with 363 yards rushing as a team and also benefited from four DeWitt turnovers. The Knights have now forced 17 turnovers in the first four games of the season.
