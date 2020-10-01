Hodge shakes off fumbles, leads Knights to win

“Coach does a great job calling plays, our line and John Argo do a great job blocking, so it makes my job easy,” Hodge said. “For them to keep putting me back out there and handing me the ball, I can’t take that for granted.”

King’s confidence in his star — who accumulated eight of Assumption’s 24 first downs and seven in the first half — never wavered.

“Fumbles are going to happen every once in a while,” King said. “No reason to think he wasn’t going to redeem himself.”

Having never trailed at any point this season, the Knights were put in unfamiliar territory early.

The River Kings (0-5, 0-4) turned the second Hodge fumble into points as Jai Jensen found Mitchell Metzger in the back corner of the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown to give them the early 6-0 lead prior to the point after being blocked.

“We put some things together,” Clinton head coach Nate Herrig said. “We didn’t have a single senior (on the offensive line) so we challenged those guys when we got here. They showed up and we executed.”

Over the next 42 minutes, 20 seconds, Assumption began a scoring outburst and defensive masterpiece.