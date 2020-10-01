Hodge shakes off fumbles, leads Knights to win

Two fumbles on Dayne Hodge’s opening three carries Thursday could’ve spelled the end of his night.
Quite the opposite.
The workhorse back for Class 3A No. 6 Assumption had his number called 11 more times in the first half and rebounded with 211 total yards to carry a dominant running game in a 63-6 blowout victory over Clinton at Brady Street Stadium.
“Didn’t prioritize protecting the ball and I was kind of focused on other things,” Hodge said. “I was very mad, I didn’t think I played very well.”
According to Knights coach Wade King’s recollection, with a win on the road against Dubuque Wahlert next week, his program can finish with a perfect regular season record for the first time since his 2005 squad that made it to the state semifinals.
Between 10 different ball carriers, Assumption didn’t have a single negative rushing play en route to 476 yards on the ground that set a new season-high.
“We're a senior-led team. In high school football, that means a lot,” King said. “I’m not surprised they come out here, execute well on the field.”
Hodge had his imprint on the contest despite his first two fumbles of the season.
Of the 20 offensive plays ran by the Knights (6-0, 3-0 District 4), 14 were handed off to the senior as he galloped for 195 yards in the opening half.
“Coach does a great job calling plays, our line and John Argo do a great job blocking, so it makes my job easy,” Hodge said. “For them to keep putting me back out there and handing me the ball, I can’t take that for granted.”
King’s confidence in his star — who accumulated eight of Assumption’s 24 first downs and seven in the first half — never wavered.
“Fumbles are going to happen every once in a while,” King said. “No reason to think he wasn’t going to redeem himself.”
Having never trailed at any point this season, the Knights were put in unfamiliar territory early.
The River Kings (0-5, 0-4) turned the second Hodge fumble into points as Jai Jensen found Mitchell Metzger in the back corner of the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown to give them the early 6-0 lead prior to the point after being blocked.
“We put some things together,” Clinton head coach Nate Herrig said. “We didn’t have a single senior (on the offensive line) so we challenged those guys when we got here. They showed up and we executed.”
Over the next 42 minutes, 20 seconds, Assumption began a scoring outburst and defensive masterpiece.
It scored nine unanswered touchdowns — six on the ground by five different backs — and a 25-yard pick-six from Luke Jacobsen. Hodge found the pylon twice and quarterback Ayden Weiman had two passing TDs on seven pass attempts.
Three backups scored at least once.
“We have a lot of confidence in our running game,” King said. “I think we can be more multidimensional. We haven’t had to yet.”
Defensively, the Knights brought back 16 of Clinton’s 53 plays for negative yards as the former held the latter to nine rushing yards on 31 attempts. Jensen completed 12-of-22 passes for 153 yards, 81 of them to Seth Dotterweich.
The River Kings started just two drives outside their own 40-yard line and never got into their opponent’s territory after the opening score.
“We can’t emulate that (defense) in practice, we tried the best we can,” Herrig said. “We showed our age at times tonight.”
