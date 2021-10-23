Home is the place for TRAC champs E-P, Kewanee in playoff openers

During its run to its first conference championship, the Erie-Prophetstown football co-op has thrived on the support it has gotten from both communities.

Thus, it is only fitting that the Panthers open their first postseason in seven years at home, giving their fans another chance to watch one of the area's hottest clubs.

Owners of a 7-2 record and a seven-game winning streak, Erie-Prophetstown drew a No. 5 seed in the IHSA Class 2A bracket and will host No. 12 Clifton Central (6-3) next weekend at Erie's Wayne Hein Memorial Field, more than likely on Saturday afternoon.

"As the season went along, you could feel the buildup in both communities," said E-P coach Jesse Abbott, whose club went 6-0 to take first place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

"You could sense how excited everyone was, and see how much they put their support behind our guys. That was a really good feeling, and our guys are excited to be playing at home."

A few weeks ago, Abbott was not sure a first-round home playoff date was necessarily in the cards for the Panthers.