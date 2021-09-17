Huge night for Kratzberg as Orion takes TRAC West opener

PORT BYRON — After three weeks of crossover football in the Three Rivers Conference, Orion finally got to open its West Division schedule Friday.
Taking on Riverdale, the Chargers got a huge jolt from junior running back Cole Kratzberg, whose single-game record 270 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries helped pave the way to a 41-0 victory over the Rams.
"We know we've got a tough (TRAC West) schedule coming up, so we wanted to win this one and get off to a good start in the conference," said Kratzberg (308 total yards), who ripped off TD runs of 87 and 98 yards.
"Plus, it was Riverdale's homecoming, so we wanted to bring it, and I think we did."
Battle-hardened by matchups with state-ranked powers Princeton and Sterling Newman the last two weeks, Orion (2-2, 1-0) used the lessons it learned in those back-to-back losses to great effect Friday night.
"We had a couple of tough matchups, so it felt good to get back on top," said Kratzberg, who broke Seth West's single-game mark of 265 rushing yards that was set in 2017.
"Those two losses, they definitely made us a better team. We showed a lot of improvement this week, we learned, and now we move on."
Looking back at last Saturday's 27-13 road loss to Newman, Orion coach Chip Filler felt that effort set the stage for Friday's performance.
"It (the final score) says its 14, but with three minutes to go, we had a chance to tie the game," he said. "That loss, I saw us compete. I saw a team that really improved."
However, the way the Rams (0-4, 0-2 TRAC West) opened the game, the outcome could very well have been different if not for a series of bad breaks that plagued the hosts.
On its initial drive, Riverdale saw a 57-yard touchdown run by quarterback Gage Hugart nullified by a holding penalty. Following a defensive stand, the Rams took over at the Orion 29-yard line and looked poised to strike for the game's first points.
But after a Quinn Hoftender interception at the Charger 13, Kratzberg ripped off the first of his TD runs, going 87 yards to paydirt. The first of Blayden Murdock's PAT kicks had Orion up 7-0 with 3:59 left in the first period.
"We had some great plays, and we got in the end zone, but we just couldn't get out of our own way," said Riverdale coach Guy Dierikx, whose club was led by Hugart (44 yards on 16 carries; 9-of-19 passing for 56 yards), Eli Hinde (68 total yards) and Trent Doty (47 yards on nine carries).
"We had a touchdown called back, and after that, we couldn't get untracked. The kids played hard and gave me everything they had, and I think the score was not indicative of what type of game this was."
Late in the second quarter, Kratzberg's 13-yard run and Murdock's PAT put Orion up 14-0. Then, after the Chargers took over at the Rams' 41 with 1:41 remaining, senior quarterback Jared Mohr snuck over from the one with 18.7 seconds left for a 21-0 halftime lead.
"That was really important, especially with this being their homecoming," said Mohr. "They were all juiced up and ready to go."
A six-yard TD pass from Mohr (7-of-15, 88 yards) to Quinn Hoftender (four receptions, 50 yards) and Drake Gunn's 55-yard TD run had the Chargers up 34-0 after three. Kratzberg's 98-yard scoring sprint was the icing on the cake.