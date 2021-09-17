Huge night for Kratzberg as Orion takes TRAC West opener

"It (the final score) says its 14, but with three minutes to go, we had a chance to tie the game," he said. "That loss, I saw us compete. I saw a team that really improved."

However, the way the Rams (0-4, 0-2 TRAC West) opened the game, the outcome could very well have been different if not for a series of bad breaks that plagued the hosts.

On its initial drive, Riverdale saw a 57-yard touchdown run by quarterback Gage Hugart nullified by a holding penalty. Following a defensive stand, the Rams took over at the Orion 29-yard line and looked poised to strike for the game's first points.

But after a Quinn Hoftender interception at the Charger 13, Kratzberg ripped off the first of his TD runs, going 87 yards to paydirt. The first of Blayden Murdock's PAT kicks had Orion up 7-0 with 3:59 left in the first period.

"We had some great plays, and we got in the end zone, but we just couldn't get out of our own way," said Riverdale coach Guy Dierikx, whose club was led by Hugart (44 yards on 16 carries; 9-of-19 passing for 56 yards), Eli Hinde (68 total yards) and Trent Doty (47 yards on nine carries).