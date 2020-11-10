Hughes wears multiple hats for North Scott football team

The 5-foot-10 and 155-pound receiver has caught 30 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he has nearly 30 tackles (5 for loss) and two picks.

On special teams, he's had 14 of his 34 kickoffs go for touchbacks. He's 5-for-6 on field goals (long of 43 yards) and 9 of 10 on point-after attempts. He averages nearly 39 yards a punt.

Just don't ask which position he prefers.

"Honestly, I don't really know," he said. "I love doing it all. There is nothing better than catching a pass, but saving a touchdown is just as cool.

"I'm doing it for my teammates. It is my job to do all that, and they expect me to do it."

Tippet knew Hughes would be a major contributor on his team this fall. He just didn't expect it to be at this rate in all three phases.

Safety was his primary position coming into the fall, but his role has expanded on offense. He didn't take over the point-after kicking duties until the second half of the Mount Pleasant game three weeks ago.