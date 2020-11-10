Hughes wears multiple hats for North Scott football team

ELDRIDGE — He leads the team in receptions. He is among the team’s leading tacklers and tops the squad in interceptions. He returns punts. He is the placekicker and punter too.
Oliver Hughes has turned into a jack of all trades for North Scott High School’s football team, which is gearing up to play top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier in a Class 3A state semifinal Thursday night at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
“I love doing it all,” Hughes said.
About the only time Hughes isn’t on the field for the ninth-ranked Lancers (7-1) is during kickoff returns and point-after attempt blocks.
“We’ve really tried to platoon all year, but he’s such a good player that it is hard to keep him off the field,” North Scott coach Kevin Tippet said. “He makes a big difference for us.”
When the game has been hanging in the balance for North Scott the past two weeks, the junior has delivered in a substantial way.
In the final 9 seconds of North Scott’s come-from-behind win over Davenport Assumption, Hughes hauled in the game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Carter Markham and intercepted a pass on the final play.
Then in last Friday’s 24-21 victory over West Delaware, Hughes kicked a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that put the Lancers ahead and then picked off pass with less than 3 minutes remaining.
“It is good to have (that versatility) in one of your teammates that you can trust,” senior receiver Max Solis said. “We really utilize him on Friday nights.”
Tippet has a running joke with Hughes.
“I’ll say to him, ‘Oliver, you got to play quite a bit. You get tired?’” Tippet said. “He’ll say, ‘Maybe a little.’ I’ll say, ‘You get tired?’ He’ll be like, ‘Coach, no I don’t get tired.’”
Hughes, a first team all-district selection, is always on the go.
He plays basketball during the winter months, a soccer player in the spring and has done baseball most of his life up until last summer.
“I can’t sit still at home,” Hughes said.
That showed last Saturday morning.
North Scott had players come in for treatment following a physical contest with West Delaware. Hughes wiggled out of it.
“Oliver is like, ‘Coach, I’m fine. I’m going hunting,’” Tippet said.
“I’ve always got to be doing something," Hughes said. "I like coming home tired. I don’t like lounging around.”
Hughes' production is a significant reason North Scott is still playing.
The 5-foot-10 and 155-pound receiver has caught 30 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he has nearly 30 tackles (5 for loss) and two picks.
On special teams, he's had 14 of his 34 kickoffs go for touchbacks. He's 5-for-6 on field goals (long of 43 yards) and 9 of 10 on point-after attempts. He averages nearly 39 yards a punt.
Just don't ask which position he prefers.
"Honestly, I don't really know," he said. "I love doing it all. There is nothing better than catching a pass, but saving a touchdown is just as cool.
"I'm doing it for my teammates. It is my job to do all that, and they expect me to do it."
Tippet knew Hughes would be a major contributor on his team this fall. He just didn't expect it to be at this rate in all three phases.
Safety was his primary position coming into the fall, but his role has expanded on offense. He didn't take over the point-after kicking duties until the second half of the Mount Pleasant game three weeks ago.
"Just a tremendous athlete and he's learning how to play those positions instead of just going out there and being an athlete," Tippet said. "He's learning the nuances of how to run routes, how to read fundamentals on coverage and be in the right place.
"He makes tackles, he sets edges when we need him to at safety, he's good in coverage and he goes and gets the ball."
Hughes played quarterback and linebacker early in his football career. He's always thrived on contact.
"My parents are from (England) and my dad played rugby," Hughes said. "I'd always tackle him in the living room and try and hit him as hard as I could.
"I just love catching the ball, running around and hitting people."
And as the Lancers get deeper in the postseason, Tippet understands the importance of utilizing Hughes.
Early in Tippet's tenure as North Scott's football coach, he remembers a playoff loss against Bettendorf where Aaron Huber got less than 10 offensive touches.
"I remember looking at the stat sheet after that game and said, 'We can't beat good teams with Aaron only touching it eight or nine times,'" Tippet said. "A kid like Oliver, he's got to touch the ball, especially in critical situations. He's got to make plays for us."
So far, Hughes has responded. He said that stems from the confidence and trust his coaches and teammates have instilled in him.
"There is no other sport like football," Hughes said. "Everyone is so connected, we're all friends and we all love each other.