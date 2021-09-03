Hummel and Blue Devils rebound from rough start

CLINTON — You could tell from the outset Friday night that the Clinton River Kings were intent on ending their 22-game winning streak.
And for about a minute, their chances looked really good.
But Nate Hummel and his pals weren’t going to let that happen.
Hummel, splitting his time between running back and quarterback, rushed for 207 yards in 17 carries and scored three touchdowns as Davenport Central bounced back from a nightmarish start to grind out a 48-23 victory over Clinton at Coan Field.
The beginning for the Blue Devils was as bad as it gets.
On the second play of the game, Clinton quarterback Jai Jensen hit Addison Binnie across the middle and Binnie got to the sideline, sprinting 73 yards to give the River Kings a 7-0 lead with less than a minute gone off the clock.
"On that play, I was thinking we just need to come back harder and play more as a team to get them stopped," Central defensive lineman Dontrell Orr said.
From that point until four minutes remained in the half, Clinton struggled to even gain positive yardage on most plays. Orr, defensive end Raymond Robinson and their cohorts made sure of that.
Meanwhile, Hummel and the offense took over.
"We just started out flat," Hummel said. "It just wasn’t a good spot for us. We came out hyped and ready to go in the second half and the line was doing their job. Everybody was blocking and doing amazing things and it turned out great."
Central (1-1) clicked off 20 unanswered points after Clinton’s fast start on touchdown runs by Hummel and Antwyion Lowery and a pair of field goals by Carter Hurst.
The River Kings, who have not won since Sept. 14, 2018, put together their first extended drive in the final minutes of the half with the help of a pass interference penalty on Central. Jensen fired a 16-yard scoring pass to Binnie with 44 seconds left in the half and Zach Connell’s two-point conversion run made it 20-15 at the break.
But Central resumed control from there. With starting quarterback Corbin Simatovich going into concussion protocol, Hummel took over at quarterback gouged the River Kings with read option plays. He gained 64 yards on 10 carries as a running back in the first half and added 143 more on just seven carries as a QB in the last two quarters.
He engineered a quick, 3-play scoring driving, sprinting 45 yards to score, then reeled off a 42-yard run later in the quarter to set up a 17-yard TD run by Lowery that made it 34-15.
"Hummel did a good job of reading and running in his path," Central coach Ben Sacco said. “It was something that they might not have focused on quite as much because of the last game where we switched to Corbin.’’
Lowery added 90 yards and two TDs for the Devils, who finished with 364 yards rushing.
Jensen had a big night for Clinton, completing 17 of 28 passes for 281 yards and three scores, all to Binnie.
Clinton coach Nate Herrig actually came away encouraged despite the defeat.
“We challenged those guys all week long that we need to show up and we need to have pride in what we’re doing and we just need to play hard,’’ he said. “They showed it tonight. We don’t have a lot of numbers and a lot of guys go both ways and we know it’s going to be a battle. … We just need to continue to fight like we did tonight and hopefully things will start to trend in the right direction.’’
On the other hand, the Blue Devils said they see plenty of room for improvement.
“We could have done more,’’ Orr said. “We could have played a lot tougher than we did.’’
“This is a step in the right direction,’’ Hummel added, “but we still have a whole rest of the season to go.’’