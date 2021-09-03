Hummel and Blue Devils rebound from rough start

"We just started out flat," Hummel said. "It just wasn’t a good spot for us. We came out hyped and ready to go in the second half and the line was doing their job. Everybody was blocking and doing amazing things and it turned out great."

Central (1-1) clicked off 20 unanswered points after Clinton’s fast start on touchdown runs by Hummel and Antwyion Lowery and a pair of field goals by Carter Hurst.

The River Kings, who have not won since Sept. 14, 2018, put together their first extended drive in the final minutes of the half with the help of a pass interference penalty on Central. Jensen fired a 16-yard scoring pass to Binnie with 44 seconds left in the half and Zach Connell’s two-point conversion run made it 20-15 at the break.

But Central resumed control from there. With starting quarterback Corbin Simatovich going into concussion protocol, Hummel took over at quarterback gouged the River Kings with read option plays. He gained 64 yards on 10 carries as a running back in the first half and added 143 more on just seven carries as a QB in the last two quarters.

He engineered a quick, 3-play scoring driving, sprinting 45 yards to score, then reeled off a 42-yard run later in the quarter to set up a 17-yard TD run by Lowery that made it 34-15.