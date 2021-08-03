IHSA releases fall football schedules

After a delayed and ultimately abbreviated spring season earlier this year, high school football in Illinois looks to return to normal this coming autumn.

When practice begins Monday, it will mark the return of a normal nine-game regular season to be followed by IHSA playoff competition. The shortened spring campaign featured teams playing four to six games, with no postseason contests.

The IHSA's recent release of schedules for a season that kicks off on Friday, Aug. 27, has area followers already circling certain dates on their respective calendars, leading up to the final weekend in October and the state's first playoff action in two years.

Looking ahead to the start of a new season, here is a look at each of the Illinois Quad-Cities' area leagues and the matchups that should be of keen interest for fans and casual observers alike:

Western Big 6: Six of the WB6's eight schools will kick off their 2021 schedules at home in just over four weeks, the exceptions being Moline (at Burbank St. Laurence) and Sterling (at Lake Villa Lakes).