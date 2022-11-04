IHSA Second Round Football Playoff Capsules

Class 2A: No. 4 Rockridge (9-1) at No. 12 Bloomington CC (7-3)

Basics: Saturday, 1 p.m., Bill Hundman Memorial Field in Bloomington.

First-round recap: The Rockets earned their first playoff win since 2018 in relatively easy fashion, beating Sterling Newman 42-12 at home. ... The Saints trailed Mercer County until scoring a touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter forced overtime. After giving up a TD in overtime, BCC scored on its first possession and converted the PAT for a 27-26 victory.

Quarterfinal tracker: Rockridge is looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014 when it finished 10-2 and reached the 2A Elite Eight in the second year of head coach Sam Graves' first stint at the helm. ... BCC last made the quarterfinals in Class 3A in 2015.

Key players: Rockridge: In last Saturday's win over Newman, Rockridge senior running back Peyton Locke ran for 166 yards and four TDs on 12 carries; he has rushed for a team-high 737 yards and 10 TDs to go with 456 receiving yards and seven TDs. ... Junior fullback Alex Zarlatanes is second in rushing with 672 yards with five TDs. ... Junior QB Connor Deem racked up 229 total yards and two TDs against Newman; he has thrown for 520 yards and seven TDs and run for 300 yards and three TDs. ... His top target is senior Kameron Bohnsack (35 catches, 713 yards, 12 TDs).

Key players: BCC: QB Colin Hayes (6-foot-6, 220-pound junior) has racked up 765 rushing yards and 12 TDs and thrown for 1,054 yards and 10 TDs. ... Senior RB Ian Whitaker seconds Hayes with 624 rushing yards and eight TDs. ... Senior WR Ryan Hoeferle has racked up 702 total yards and scored seven touchdowns.

Up next: The Rockridge-BCC winner will face either No. 8 Farmington (8-2) or No. 1 Maroa-Forsyth (10-0) in next weekend's quarterfinals. The Rockets would host regardless of their opponent.

Class 1A: Fulton (8-2) at Rockford Lutheran (6-4)

Basics: Saturday, 1 p.m., Crusader Stadium in Rockford.

First-round recap: The Steamers shut out Aurora Christian in the second half and pulled away to a 38-13 home victory. ... In its first playoff game since 2016, Lutheran made an impressive opening statement, upsetting fifth-seeded Annawan-Wethersfield 35-19 in Kewanee.

Quarterfinal tracker: Fulton is trying to reach the quarterfinal round for the second straight year and the third time in the last seven seasons. ... Lutheran is seeking the Elite Eight for the first time since three straight quarterfinal appearances from 2013-15.

Key players: Fulton: Senior RB Lukas Schroeder scored two of the Steamers' five TDs last week and has now tallied 12 TDs to go with a team-best 624 rushing yards. ... Senior QB Brayden Dykstra has thrown for 1,330 yards and 16 TDs, completing 60% of his passes. ... Senior Ryan Eads (913 total yards, 12 TDs) and junior Baylen Damhoff (44 receptions, 600 yards, nine TDs) are other key weapons in Fulton's arsenal.

Key players: Lutheran: Senior QB Kyng Hughes is the main weapon for the Crusaders, throwing for 1,300 yards and 14 TDs in addition to rushing for 352 yards and four TDs. His top target is sophomore WR David Ballard (18 receptions, 360 yards, three TDs; 493 total yards with seven total TDs). ... Junior RB A.J. Moore has rushed for 524 yards and six TDs and has 745 total yards and eight TDs.

Up next: The Fulton-Lutheran winner advances to next weekend's quarterfinals to face either No. 8 ROWVA-Williamsfield (6-4) or No. 1 Lena-Winslow (10-0). The Steamers will host regardless of the opponent.

I8FA quarterfinals: No. 6 Polo (8-2) at No. 3 Ridgewood (9-1)

Basics: Saturday, 1 p.m., Goff-Stahl Field in Cambridge.

First-round recap: In their 8-player postseason debut, the Spartans pulled away to a 58-26 win over Kincaid South Fork, outscoring the Ponies 28-8 over the final three quarters. ... The Marcos dominated Kirkland Hiawatha in a 44-8 victory.

I8FA playoff histories: This is Ridgewood's first 8-player playoff appearance in its first season of I8FA football. ... Polo has been playing at the 8-player level since 2019 and has gone 26-2 in that time, winning the 8-player state titles in '19 and 2021.

Key players: Ridgewood: Senior RB Gavin McDonough has rushed for 1,476 yards and 21 TDs. ... Junior QB Ryle Catour has 730 total yards, 18 TDs. ... RBs Preston Moriarity and Roy Sandberg have combined for 1,395 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Key players: Polo: Junior RB Brock Soltow (1,873 yards, 30 TDs) and senior RB Avery Grenoble (897 yards, 13 TDs) power the Marcos' offense, with Soltow also adding 133 passing yards and four TDs and Grenoble 213 receiving yards. ... Senior QB Cayden Webster has thrown for 264 yards and has racked up 364 total yards and three TDs.

Up next: The Polo-Ridgewood winner advances to next weekend's semifinals to face either No. 7 Milledgeville (7-3) or No. 2 Biggsville West Central (10-0). The Spartans are on the road with a win regardless of their opponent.

-- Compiled by Terry Duckett