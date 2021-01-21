 Skip to main content
IHSAA adds seventh classification for football
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

090420-qc-spt-ns-pv-football-023.jpg

Pleasant Valley's Barrett Lindmark (1) throws the ball against North Scott during their game at Pleasant Valley High School last fall. The Iowa High School Athletic Association approved a recommendation Thursday to add a seventh classification for high school football next fall.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

There will be an additional classification of high school football in Iowa in the fall.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control approved a seventh class for the 2021 season at its monthly meeting Thursday.

The new classification, which will be comprised of the state's largest 36 schools in terms of enrollment, will be called Class 5A.

According to a release from the IHSAA, the decision was made "to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the IHSAA's largest class of football, and to increase the number of participating teams and student-athletes in the postseason."

There will be 36 teams competing in 5A, 4A and 3A. Each of those schools will play a nine-game regular season with 16 playoff qualifiers.

In 2A and 1A, there will be 48 teams with eight regular-season games and 32 schools advancing to the playoffs. The remainder of 11-player teams will be in Class A with eight regular-season contests and 32 playoff qualifiers.

Likewise, eight-player will play eight games in the regular season with 32 postseason qualifiers.

Schools that don't qualify for the postseason in 2A, 1A, A and 8-player will be permitted to play a ninth regular-season game.

In December, the Iowa Football Coaches Association sent a recommendation to the IHSAA requesting an eight-class format. The proposal was for six classes of 11-player football and two classes of eight-man.

Eight-player will remain one class at this time.

Based on current enrollment figures, Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Davenport West, Pleasant Valley and Muscatine would compete in 5A.

Davenport North, Clinton and North Scott would be in 4A.

Central DeWitt, Davenport Assumption and Maquoketa would fall into 3A.

The IHSAA will release information at a later date regarding playoff qualification and district assignments.

