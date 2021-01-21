IHSAA adds seventh classification for football

There will be an additional classification of high school football in Iowa in the fall.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control approved a seventh class for the 2021 season at its monthly meeting Thursday.

The new classification, which will be comprised of the state's largest 36 schools in terms of enrollment, will be called Class 5A.

According to a release from the IHSAA, the decision was made "to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the IHSAA's largest class of football, and to increase the number of participating teams and student-athletes in the postseason."

There will be 36 teams competing in 5A, 4A and 3A. Each of those schools will play a nine-game regular season with 16 playoff qualifiers.

In 2A and 1A, there will be 48 teams with eight regular-season games and 32 schools advancing to the playoffs. The remainder of 11-player teams will be in Class A with eight regular-season contests and 32 playoff qualifiers.

Likewise, eight-player will play eight games in the regular season with 32 postseason qualifiers.

Schools that don't qualify for the postseason in 2A, 1A, A and 8-player will be permitted to play a ninth regular-season game.