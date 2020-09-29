IHSAA gives details about playoff format for football

After the second-round games, the IHSAA will put the 16 teams remaining in each class into four, four-team pods. Those pods will be released around noon on Saturday, Oct. 24. The winner of each of those pods would make it to the semifinal round in the UNI-Dome.

Essentially, it is three, two-week tournaments. The top teams could host all the way through the quarterfinal round.

“I’m sorry to disappoint, but this won’t be like the NCAA tournament where you’ve got a 64-team bracket and can see all the way through the possible opponents a team has to beat to make it to the semifinals,” Tharp said. “We’ll re-pod after every two rounds.

“We’re going to avoid putting the two best teams against each other right away, and a lot of focus will be on geography this year. There might be a lot more district rematches that might occur that first round depending on where you’re at. You might play a team you played the previous week or two weeks ago.”

Tharp said it is likely travel will be extended in the second pod, which would be the third round (Oct. 30) and quarterfinal (Nov. 6) matchups.

There are 54 schools in 3A, 2A and 1A, meaning 10 teams will get a bye in the first round.