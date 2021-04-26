 Skip to main content
IHSAA releases 2021 prep football schedules
IHSAA releases 2021 prep football schedules

Pleasant Valley's Barrett Lindmark (1) throws the ball against North Scott during their game at Pleasant Valley High School last fall. The Spartans, coming off a state semifinal appearance last year, open the season Aug. 27 at Cedar Rapids Prairie.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its 2021 football schedules Monday morning.

A few tidbits:

-- Bettendorf will play Urbandale for the first time in the regular season the next two years. The first meeting will be at TouVelle Stadium, with a rematch in Urbandale in 2022.

-- Reigning Iowa Class 3A state champion North Scott will play three of the teams it beat in the postseason last year in the regular season. It faces Assumption in Week 3 and travels to Cedar Rapids Xavier in Week 4 as non-district games. It is in the same district with Mount Pleasant, a team it beat in the second round of the postseason last year. North Scott is also in the same district with Burlington, a team it was supposed to play in the opening round of the playoffs last year before a "no contest" was ruled because of COVID-19.

-- There is only one cross-river game on the schedule for 2021. Assumption travels to play Alleman in Week 1 on Aug. 27.

-- The first game of the 2021 season will be Thursday, Aug. 26 at Brady Street Stadium. It will feature Clinton against Davenport West.

-- Cedar Falls visits Muscatine on Sept. 24. Former Muscatine head coach Jake Mueller is on the Tigers' staff.

-- Outside the metro, Calamus-Wheatland is adding eight-player football this season. The Warriors open the season at New London on Aug. 27.

-- Camanche, a state semifinalist in 2A last year, begins the season Aug. 27 at home versus Dyersville Beckman before road games against Central DeWitt and Maquoketa.

Assumption

Aug. 27 – at Alleman

Sept. 2 – Dubuque Wahlert

Sept. 10 – at North Scott

Sept. 16 – Solon

Sept. 23 – Central DeWitt

Oct. 1 – at Mount Vernon

Oct. 8 – at Benton Community

Oct. 14 – Vinton-Shellsburg

Oct. 22 – at Maquoketa

Bettendorf

Aug. 27 – Urbandale

Sept. 3 – at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Sept. 10 – Muscatine

Sept. 17 – at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Sept. 24 – at Davenport Central

Oct. 1 – Pleasant Valley

Oct. 8 – at Iowa City West

Oct. 15 – Cedar Falls

Oct. 22 – at Davenport North

Central DeWitt

Aug. 27 – at Davenport Central

Sept. 3 – Camanche

Sept. 10 – Clinton

Sept. 17 – at Marion

Sept. 23 – at Assumption

Oct. 1 – Maquoketa

Oct. 8 – at Vinton-Shellsburg

Oct. 15 – Mount Vernon

Oct. 22 – at Benton Community

Clinton

Aug. 26 – at Davenport West

Sept. 3 – Davenport Central

Sept. 10 – at Central DeWitt

Sept. 17 – Maquoketa

Sept. 24 – Burlington

Oct. 1 – at Fort Madison

Oct. 8 – North Scott

Oct. 15 – at Mount Pleasant

Oct. 22 – Iowa City Liberty

Davenport Central

Aug. 27 – Central DeWitt

Sept. 3 – at Clinton

Sept. 9 – Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Sept. 17 – at Davenport West

Sept. 24 – Bettendorf

Oct. 1 – at Iowa City West

Oct. 8 – at Davenport North

Oct. 15 – Linn-Mar

Oct. 21 – Iowa City High

Davenport North

Aug. 27 – at North Scott

Sept. 3 – Davenport West

Sept. 10 – Dubuque Senior

Sept. 17 – at Iowa City West

Sept. 24 – at Pleasant Valley

Sept 30 – Iowa City High

Oct. 8 – Davenport Central

Oct. 15 – at Muscatine

Oct. 22 – Bettendorf

Davenport West

Aug. 26 – Clinton

Sept. 3 – at Davenport North

Sept. 10 – at Waterloo West

Sept. 17 – Davenport Central

Sept. 24 – at Dubuque Hempstead

Oct. 1 – Dubuque Senior

Oct. 7 – Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Oct. 15 – at Iowa City High

Oct. 22 – at Muscatine

Muscatine

Aug. 27 – at Linn-Mar

Sept. 3 – Iowa City West

Sept. 10 – at Bettendorf

Sept. 17 – Pleasant Valley

Sept. 24 – Cedar Falls

Oct. 1 – at Dubuque Hempstead

Oct. 8 – at Dubuque Senior

Oct. 15 – Davenport North

Oct. 22 – Davenport West

North Scott

Aug. 27 – Davenport North

Sept. 3 – at Western Dubuque

Sept. 10 – Assumption

Sept. 17 – at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Sept. 24 – Iowa City Liberty

Oct. 1 – at Burlington

Oct. 8 – at Clinton

Oct. 15 – Fort Madison

Oct. 22 – at Mount Pleasant

Pleasant Valley

Aug. 27 – at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Sept. 3 – Dubuque Hempstead

Sept. 10 – Linn-Mar

Sept. 17 – at Muscatine

Sept. 24 – Davenport North

Oct. 1 – at Bettendorf

Oct. 8 – Iowa City High

Oct. 15 – at Dubuque Senior

Oct. 22 – at Iowa City West

