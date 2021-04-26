IHSAA releases 2021 prep football schedules

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its 2021 football schedules Monday morning.

A few tidbits:

-- Bettendorf will play Urbandale for the first time in the regular season the next two years. The first meeting will be at TouVelle Stadium, with a rematch in Urbandale in 2022.

-- Reigning Iowa Class 3A state champion North Scott will play three of the teams it beat in the postseason last year in the regular season. It faces Assumption in Week 3 and travels to Cedar Rapids Xavier in Week 4 as non-district games. It is in the same district with Mount Pleasant, a team it beat in the second round of the postseason last year. North Scott is also in the same district with Burlington, a team it was supposed to play in the opening round of the playoffs last year before a "no contest" was ruled because of COVID-19.

-- There is only one cross-river game on the schedule for 2021. Assumption travels to play Alleman in Week 1 on Aug. 27.

-- The first game of the 2021 season will be Thursday, Aug. 26 at Brady Street Stadium. It will feature Clinton against Davenport West.

-- Cedar Falls visits Muscatine on Sept. 24. Former Muscatine head coach Jake Mueller is on the Tigers' staff.