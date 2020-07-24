IHSAA revamps football scheduling for 2020

"For the situation we're in, it probably makes a lot of sense," he said. "I've heard some people complain that everybody gets in the playoffs, but in every other sport they already do. I don't have a big issue with that.

"In our situation, we have to be awfully happy with anything we get."

The IHSAA is expected to release specific guidance for football next week that will outline safety measures.

There have been times in the past few months VanWetzinga wasn't confident a football season would take place this fall. With practice a little more than two weeks away, he believes it will happen.

"We've got to have football," he said. "Other sports have a fallback with AAU, travel teams or can go play at the Bett Plex. There isn't one for football.

"We need to do whatever we can to ensure we have football for grades 9 through 12, not just varsity. Everyone has to do their part."

If that means playing freshman, sophomore and varsity games on all different nights of the week, staggering practice times and having kids take their equipment home with them each day to avoid locker room interactions, VanWetzinga is a proponent to make football happen.