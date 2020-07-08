illinois area football: Big games set for Q-C area gridders

The IHSA's release of the schedules for the 2020 prep football season earlier this week has led to the annual circling of key dates on every area team's calendar.
It also showcases a change in the Lincoln Trail Conference, which like the Northwest Upstate Illini and Prairieland conferences has now been touched by the growing trend of 8-player football.
With Biggsville West Central opting to go from 11- to 8-player ball for the upcoming autumn, that reduces the LTC's 11-player membership from eight to seven teams. Last season, the Heat finished 4-5 as four losses in five games after a 3-1 start kept them from the second playoff trip in program history and the first since 2012.
However, one thing remains the same in the Lincoln Trail looking ahead, and that is Annawan-Wethersfield's status as a championship contender.
Coming off the first perfect regular season in co-op history, their third conference championship in four years and a trip to the Class 1A state semifinals, the Titans (12-1) return plenty of firepower from their Final Four roster, including top-flight senior quarterback Coltin Quagliano and classmate and standout running back Reece Gripp.
Last fall, Quagliano threw for 3,087 yards and 39 touchdowns and rushed for 694 yards and five TDs. His play was augmented by that of Gripp (1,152 total yards, 15 TDs), who anchored the Titan ground game with 808 rushing yards and 13 scores.
A-W opens the season at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium on Aug. 28 against a Knoxville club that went 11-1 and reached the 2A quarterfinals. After that, it hits the road for three straight weeks before playing four of its final five regular-season dates at home, including two games at Annawan's Athletic Field.
Included in that three-week road swing is the Sept. 11 league opener against Mercer County at Aledo, with a trip to Princeville the following Friday; the Golden Eagles and the Princes tied for second in the LTC in 2019. Another potentially key date is a Sept. 25 matchup with Ridgewood at Annawan.
Speaking of Ridgewood, the Spartans are coming off a 6-4 finish and the first playoff appearance in co-op history, and will get to celebrate last year's achievement in their Aug. 28 home opener at Cambridge's Goff-Stahl Field against an Abingdon-Avon club that also went 6-4.
In addition to its Sept. 25 showdown with A-W, Ridgewood travels to George Pratt Memorial Field the preceding week to take on MerCo and also views an Oct. 16 home matchup with Princeville as key in its hope to contend for a conference title. The Spartans also boast one of two Saturday dates in the league, hosting Ottawa Marquette for homecoming on Oct. 3.
Mercer County (7-4) looks to build upon a season that was capped with its first postseason win since the 2013 Class 2A quarterfinals, beginning at home on Aug. 28 against a Farmington squad that finished 8-3 and including an Oct. 9 trip to Tom Bruna Field to square off with Princeville (7-3).
Three Rivers: Last year, Morrison upended rival Sterling Newman 18-6 in Week 5, propelling the eventual 1A quarterfinalists to an 11-1 season and first place in the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division.
However, Newman's Comets (13-1) took home an even bigger prize, besting Nashville 35-14 in DeKalb to win their sixth state championship — their first since 2013 — in Brandon Kreczmer's first year as head coach after replacing local legend Mike Papoccia.
This fall, the teams will again meet in the season's fifth week, a Sept. 25 showdown at the Mustangs' Bud Cole Field. That comes a week after Morrison travels to Fulton (5-5) in another major rivalry game, the annual Wooden Shoe Bowl matchup.
Coming off a 4-5 finish and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2009, Rockridge kicks off Jeff Henry's second stint as head coach with an Aug. 28 home crossover game against traditional rival Sherrard (1-8). The Rockets open TRAC Rock play on Sept. 11 by hosting another traditional rival, Orion (5-5).
The Chargers, in turn, will look forward to Oct. 9 and their rematch with conference rival Newman at Charger Field. The Comets topped Orion twice last year, including a 28-13 victory in the opening round of the 2A playoffs.
Riverdale (4-5), which just missed its first postseason trip since 2011, opens at home against Kewanee, but faces some tough road games — its Sept. 11 conference opener at Morrison, at Orion (Sept. 25) and at Sterling Newman (Saturday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.).
Coming off a second-place, 5-1 showing in the TRAC's Mississippi Division and its first playoff win in 20 years, Kewanee (7-4) looks to take the next step this fall. The Boilermakers will especially anticipate an Oct. 9 trip to 3A semifinalist Princeton (11-2), which handed them their only conference setback.
NUIC: West Carroll (5-5) kicks off the Teo Clark head-coaching era on Aug. 28 in Savanna with a Northwest Upstate Illini crossover matchup against Galena. The Thunder then jump into NUIC South Division play two weeks after that with a trip to Pearl City to face the Eastland-Pearl City co-op.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!