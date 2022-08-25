Illinois area football capsules for Week 1

Three Rivers

Princeton at Rockridge: Tonight at 7 at Rockridge High School, Edgington.

These teams are meeting in the season opener for the second straight year. A year ago, the Tigers dominated the Rockets at home, rolling to a 48-7 victory to begin a season in which they finished 10-2, went 5-1 to share the TRAC East title with Kewanee, and reached the IHSA Class 3A quarterfinals. ... Prior to last year's loss, the Rockets (5-5 in 2021) had won four straight season openers.

Hall at Orion: Tonight at 7 at Charger Field.

This is also a rematch of a 2021 season opener, in which the Chargers (4-5 in ’21) went to Spring Valley and bested the Red Devils (1-8) 26-15 behind a big night from then-junior tailback Cole Kratzberg. Kratzberg rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and returned an interception 55 yards for a third TD, accounting for all but one of Orion's touchdowns that night.

St. Bede at Sherrard: Tonight at 7 at Clifford King Field.

The Tigers look to bounce back after last year's youth-laden club struggled to an 0-9 finish, which in turn followed a 3-1 showing in the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 campaign. That was Sherrard's first winning season since 2009. ... In last year's opener, the Bruins (8-3) dominated at home in a 53-0 shutout victory.

Mendota at Erie-Prophetstown: Tonight at 7 at Mosher Field, Prophetstown.

The Panthers (8-3 in ’21) kick off their Three Rivers West Division title defense at one of their two home stadiums as they look to avoid a repeat of last year's 24-14 road loss to the Trojans (5-5). ... E-P started last season at 0-2, then reeled off eight straight wins before falling 42-27 to Kankakee Bishop McNamara in the second round of the 2A playoffs.

Kewanee at Monmouth-Roseville: Tonight at 7 at Coach Dobry Field, Monmouth.

The Boilermakers dominated last year's opener on their home turf, rolling past the Titans 42-8 to jump-start a season in which they finished 9-2 and went 5-1 to share first place in the Three Rivers East with Princeton; a 49-21 win over the Tigers in Week 5 resulted in Kewanee getting the league's automatic playoff bid as it celebrated a conference championship for the first time since 1993. ... Mon-Rose would follow that loss with six straight wins, finishing 6-4 and also qualifying for the postseason.

Sterling Newman at Morrison: Tonight at 7 at Bud Cole Field.

In last year's opener at Sterling's Roscoe Eades Stadium, the Mustangs fell 34-6 in what was head coach Steve Snider's Morrison debut; that loss was part of an 0-4 start to the 2021 season that all but put the Mustangs' playoff hopes to an early end as they went on to finish 2-7. ... Newman split its first six games last fall but reeled off four straight en route to a 7-4 finish.

Lincoln Trail

Farmington at Mercer County: Tonight at 7 at George Pratt Memorial Field, Aledo.

In last year's matchup at Farmington High School, the Golden Eagles saw their season get off to a rocky start with a 41-0 loss, part of a 1-3 start for MerCo before it righted the ship and reeled off five straight wins, ultimately finishing 6-4 after a 33-24 loss to Sterling Newman in the first round of the 2A playoffs. ... For their part, the Farmers went on to finish 11-1 and reached the 2A quarterfinals.

Annawan-Wethersfield at United: Tonight at 7 at United High School, Monmouth.

Last fall, the Titans celebrated Tony Gripp's head-coaching debut with a 32-12 home win over the Red Storm, fueling a 3-1 start to the ’21 campaign that eventually turned into a 5-5 finish, ending with a 14-8 loss to LTC co-champion Abingdon-Avon in 1A's first round. ... Meantime, United started 1-3 but turned it around with five straight wins to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015, finishing with a 6-4 record.

Other LTC matchups: In conference play, reigning co-champion Knoxville opens at home against Princeville, with fellow co-champ Abingdon-Avon hitting the road to face ROWVA-Williamsfield in Oneida. ... Stark County opens on the road with a nonconference matchup at Nokomis. ... All games are tonight at 7.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Galena at Fulton: Tonight at 7 at Fulton High School.

This is the first home opener for the Steamers since switching from the Three Rivers Conference to the NUIC. In its league debut a year ago, Fulton went to Galena and edged the Pirates 14-13, starting a season that saw it finish 9-3 and advance to the Class 1A quarterfinals.

West Carroll at Durand-Pecatonica: Tonight at 7 at Pecatonica High School.

Tonight's game marks the return of the Thunder varsity squad after being shelved last fall due to low numbers, and they face a formidable comeback task against the Rivermen, who finished 9-2 in ’21 and ran the table to win the NUIC championship with an 8-0 mark.

8-player

Galva at Ridgewood: Tonight at 7 at Goff-Stahl Field, Cambridge.

This is the 8-player debut for the Ridgewood co-op, which went 0-9 last season after posting consecutive winning seasons and reaching the 1A playoffs in 2019. It is also the first game for former Sherrard coach Pat Elder at the Spartans' helm. ... The Wildcats debuted as an 8-player squad last fall, struggling to an 0-9 finish.