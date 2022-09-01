Illinois area football capsules for Week 2

Three Rivers

Rockridge (0-1) at Newman (1-0): Tonight at 7 at Roscoe Eades Stadium, Sterling.

The Rockets face another formidable challenge as they look to bounce back from a 41-22 opening-night loss to Princeton (ranked fourth in this week's AP Class 3A state ratings). Rockridge trailed just 21-14 at halftime as quarterback Jacob Bayne had two of his three touchdown passes in the first half, but could not contain the Tigers in the second half. ... The Comets entered this week's rankings at No. 9 after opening with a 28-6 win at Morrison. In that game, Newman led just 14-6 going into the fourth quarter before using a pair of short Gabe Padilla TD runs to pull away.

Sherrard (0-1) at Bureau Valley (0-1): Tonight at 7 at Bureau Valley High School, Manlius.

Both teams are coming off opening-night losses, with the Tigers battling Peru St. Bede tough before falling 28-14 despite a pair of second-half touchdown passes from quarterback Holland Anderson. ... The Storm head into their home opener coming off a 33-12 loss at Villa Grove.

Erie-Prophetstown (1-0) at St. Bede (1-0): Tonight at 7 at St. Bede Academy, Peru.

The Panthers put up an impressive offensive display in their opener as they outgunned Mendota for a 54-34 victory behind senior running back Jase Grunder's 215 yards and six touchdowns on 15 carries, with fellow RB Tyler Ballard adding 195 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. ... The Bruins got an explosive performance of their own against Sherrard from senior QB John Brady, who ran for 230 yards and four TDs on 32 carries in addition to throwing for 122 yards.

Morrison (0-1) at Kewanee (0-1): Tonight at 7 at the KHS Stadium.

It is the home opener for the Boilermakers, who will be inaugurating their new turf field and hope to do so with a win after coming up short in a 22-16 loss at Monmouth-Roseville last Friday. ... The Mustangs look to build on last week's performance against Newman in which they trailed just 14-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Monmouth-Roseville (1-0) at Hall (0-1): Tonight at 7 at Richard Nesti Stadium, Spring Valley. ... The Titans are coming off their first opening-night win since 2015 and are now looking for their first 2-0 start since 2011.

Lincoln Trail

Mercer County (1-0, 0-0) at Knoxville (1-0, 1-0): Tonight at 7 at Dennis Larson Field.

Both teams broke into the AP Class 2A state rankings this week after scoring opening-night wins. Fresh from a 24-8 victory over Farmington, the Golden Eagles are ranked eighth this week; the Blue Bullets check in at No. 10. ... This is the LTC opener for MerCo, while Knoxville rolled past Princeville 54-20 at home to ring in conference play.

West Hancock (0-1) at Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0): Tonight at 7 at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, Kewanee.

The Titans kick off their five-game home schedule with the first of three games at Wethersfield High School, and they look to build off the momentum generated by their 35-16 Lincoln Trail-opening win at United last Friday. In that game, sophomore RB Zeb Rashid made a huge Week 1 statement by rushing for 225 yards and three TDs on 17 carries. ... West Hancock is coming off a 38-6 loss to South Fulton in its Prairieland Conference opener.

Other LTC matchups: United (0-1, 0-1) looks to get back on track when it travels to Princeville's Tom Bruna Field to take on the Princes (0-1, 0-1). ... After opening with a 49-21 Saturday win at Nokomis, Stark County (1-0) opens its LTC slate with another Saturday road game at Abingdon-Avon (0-1, 0-1). ... ROWVA-Williamsfield (1-0) looks to build off its impressive 41-12 LTC-opening win against A-Town as it hosts Dupo (1-0) in a nonconference tilt Saturday afternoon at 2 at Bill Adams Field in Oneida.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Fulton (1-0, 1-0) at West Carroll (0-1, 0-1): Tonight at 7 at Massey Field, Savanna.

Tonight's game is the first home varsity contest for the Thunder since shutting out Milledgeville 22-0 on Oct. 11, 2019. They hope to mark the occasion by bouncing back from a 53-6 loss at Durand-Pecatonica, while the Steamers look to keep on rolling after besting Galena 31-12 behind Lukas Schroeder's 171 yards and two TDs on 22 carries, with Ryan Eads tallying 179 total yards and a TD; QB Brayden Dykstra threw for 124 yards and two TDs, and placekicker Endi Qunaj booted a school-record 44-yard field goal.