Illinois area football capsules for Week 3

Three Rivers West

Sherrard (0-2, 0-0) at Erie-Prophetstown (1-1, 0-0): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mosher Field, Prophetstown.

The Panthers open their defense of their TRAC West Division championship, the first for the co-op program. They are looking to shore things up defensively as while they have scored 74 points in their first two games, they have allowed 75 and are coming off a 41-20 road loss to Peru St. Bede. ... The Tigers are still looking to get second-year head coach Brandon Johnston his first win with the program after a hard-fought 20-14 loss at Bureau Valley last week. ... These teams met on a Saturday last year to open league play, with E-P rolling to a 55-0 win.

Morrison (0-2, 0-0) at Monmouth-Roseville (1-1, 0-0): Saturday at 5 p.m. at Coach Dobry Field, Monmouth.

Looking to rebound from a 34-24 loss to Spring Valley Hall, Mon-Rose is opening TRAC West play against Morrison on a Saturday for the second straight year. Last season, the Titans outgunned the Mustangs 43-28 and went on to finish second in the league at 5-1. ... Morrison came up just short against Kewanee last week, falling 16-14 on the road.

Newman (1-1) at Orion (1-1): Tonight at 7 at Charger Field.

This is the final Three Rivers crossover game for both teams, who will play against divisional competition for the next six weeks. ... Coming off a 60-20 loss to state-ranked Princeton (No. 4 in Class 3A), Orion faces another formidable challenge in a Sterling Newman club that is still smarting from a 33-8 setback to Rockridge, a win that put the Rockets into this week's 2A rankings at No. 9.

Three Rivers East

Kewanee (1-1, 0-0) at St. Bede (2-0, 0-0): Tonight at 7 at St. Bede Academy, Peru.

After splitting a pair of close games, following up a 22-16 opening-night loss to Monmouth-Roseville with a 16-14 home-opening win over Morrison, the Boilermakers begin defense of their TRAC East title against a St. Bede club that has been fueled by standout senior quarterback John Brady. Brady has rushed for 373 yards and thrown for 366 in the Bruins' crossover wins against Sherrard and Erie-Prophetstown.

Other TRAC East matchups: After earning its first win of the season on its home field in Manlius, Bureau Valley (1-1) hopes for a repeat performance as it welcomes Mendota (1-1) to kick off Three Rivers East play. ... Having put up 101 points in its first two wins, Princeton looks to keep on rolling as it welcomes Hall to Bryant Field this evening.

Lincoln Trail

United (0-2, 0-2) at Mercer County (1-1, 0-1): Tonight at 7 at George Pratt Memorial Field, Aledo.

After falling out of the Class 2A state rankings with last week's 32-22 loss at Knoxville, the Golden Eagles look to bounce back and get their first LTC win of 2022 against the Red Storm, a 1A playoff qualifier last fall who have been outscored 79-36 in conference losses to Annawan-Wethersfield and Princeville.

Princeville (1-1, 1-1) at Annawan-Wethersfield (2-0, 1-0): Tonight at 7 at the Annawan Athletic Field.

After opening at home last Friday at Wethersfield with a 60-6 nonconference win over Hamilton West Hancock, the Titans play the first of two home dates at Annawan and look to maintain a hot start that has seen them earn votes in this week's Class 1A state poll. ... Sophomore running back Zeb Rashid has provided a huge spark for A-W with seven touchdowns, including a four-TD effort last week.

Other LTC matchups: Ranked seventh in Class 2A, Knoxville looks for a 3-0 start to conference play when it hits the road for the first time tonight, traveling to Gary Johnson Field in Wyoming to face Stark County (2-0, 1-0 LTC). ... ROWVA-Williamsfield (2-0, 1-0) also looks to stay perfect as it plays its second and final nonconference game tonight, hosting Macomb (2-0) at Bill Adams Field in Oneida.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Fulton (2-0, 2-0) at Durand-Pecatonica (2-0, 2-0): Tonight at 7 at Durand-Legion Field.

After outscoring Galena and West Carroll 94-12 in their first two wins, Class 1A's sixth-ranked Steamers take on defending NUIC champion Du-Pec (ninth in 3A) in an early-season meeting that could factor in this year's conference championship race. ... Fulton senior running back Lukas Schroeder has rushed for 248 yards and five TDs in the first two weeks, with senior QB Brayden Dykstra throwing for 194 yards and three TDs.

Abingdon-Avon (0-2) at West Carroll (0-2): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Massey Field, Savanna.

In a matchup of teams looking for their first win of 2022, the Thunder will have their hands full against reigning Lincoln Trail Conference co-champion A-Town, which has been outscored 62-12 in losses to conference rivals ROWVA-Williamsfield and Stark County.

Other NUIC matchups: In addition to Fulton and Du-Pec, Lena-Winslow is looking for a 3-0 start to conference play as it hosts Galena (1-1, 0-1). ... Dakota (1-1, 0-1) looks to get in the league win column when it heads to Stockton (1-1, 1-1). ... Forreston (1-1, 1-1) is at home to take on Eastland-Pearl City (0-2, 0-2).

8-player

Ridgewood (2-0) at West Central (2-0): Tonight at 7 at West Central High School, Biggsville.

In their first season of 8-player football, the Spartans will be going up against a Lincoln Trail Conference rival school for the second time in three weeks, having opened their season with a 54-14 win over Galva. ... Both teams have put up impressive offensive numbers in the first two weeks, with Ridgewood outscoring Galva and Bushnell-Prairie City 106-27 and the Heat outscoring BPC and West Prairie-Southeastern 122-52. ... This is the first of three straight road games for the Spartans.

Bushnell-Prairie City (0-2) at Galva (1-1): Saturday at 11 a.m. at Galva High School.

The Wildcats are riding high coming into this contest after winning their home opener over Peoria Heights 48-28 for both the first win as an 8-player program and the inaugural victory for first-year head coach Mark Jeffrey. ... Last week's win was the first for Galva football since a 41-32 victory over West Central midway through the 2009 season, the Wildcats' last year before beginning an 11-year co-op with ROWVA and Williamsfield.

— Terry Duckett