Illinois area football capsules for Week 4

Three Rivers West

Erie-Prophetstown (2-1, 1-0) at Rockridge (2-1, 1-0): Friday at 7 at Rockridge High School, Edgington.

Tonight's matchup is the proper conference opener for the Rockets, who are ranked seventh in this week's AP Class 2A poll; they received a forfeit win from Riverdale last weekend. ... The Panthers entertained Sherrard last Saturday to open their TRAC West title defense and at one point led by three touchdowns before holding off a Tiger rally to prevail 35-28 as senior running backs Jase Grunder and Tyler Ballard combined for 381 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Monmouth-Roseville (1-2, 0-1) at Sherrard (0-3, 0-1): Friday at 7 at Clifford King Field.

This is a slightly quicker than usual turnaround for both teams, who played last Saturday. ... The Tigers have been in contention in all three of their games and look for this to be the week to snap a 12-game losing streak, while the Titans look to bounce back after back-to-back losses to Spring Valley Hall and Morrison, the latter an 18-16 setback.

Hall (1-2) at Morrison (1-2): Friday at 7 at Bud Cole Field.

This is the final Three Rivers crossover matchup for both teams, with the Mustangs looking to get back to the .500 mark after edging Monmouth-Roseville on the road last weekend. ... Likewise, the Red Devils' lone win has come against Mon-Rose, a 34-24 victory two weeks ago.

Three Rivers East

Bureau Valley (1-2, 0-1) at Kewanee (1-2, 0-1): Friday at 7 at KHS Stadium.

With Class 3A's fourth-ranked Princeton Tigers looming next week, this shapes up to be an early "must-win" game for the Boilermakers to bolster their chances of a third straight trip to the playoffs. ... That scenario is even more acute for the Storm, who after this week play Sterling Newman, Peru St. Bede, Erie-Prophetstown and Princeton (a combined 10-2) in succession.

Other TRAC East matchups: The top four teams in the division square off against each other tonight as Princeton (3-0, 1-0) travels to Mendota (2-1, 1-0) and St. Bede (3-0, 1-0) travels to Sterling to take on Newman (2-1) in what will be the Comets' conference opener.

Lincoln Trail

Abingdon-Avon (1-2, 0-2) at Mercer County (2-1, 1-1): Friday at 7 at George Pratt Memorial Field, Aledo.

Hosting the defending LTC co-champions, the Golden Eagles (who received votes in this week's 2A state poll) look for another dominating defensive effort that has been a hallmark of their two wins. After holding a 2-1 Farmington club to just eight points in its opener, MerCo blanked United 28-0 last week for its first shutout of the season. ... The Tornadoes look to parlay last Saturday's 49-0 win over West Carroll into their first conference win of 2022.

Annawan-Wethersfield (3-0) at Ottawa Marquette (3-0): Friday at 7 at Gould Stadium, Ottawa.

The Titans' second and final nonconference game of 2022 pits them against a Crusader squad that, along with A-W, is receiving votes in this week's AP Class 1A state poll. ... Having outscored their opposition 134-41 in their three victories, the Titans will be tested by a Marquette squad that has given up just 20 points in three games.

Other LTC matchups: Looking to get in the win column, United (0-3, 0-3) faces a tall order when it hosts defending LTC co-champion and current league leader Knoxville (3-0, 3-0), which is ranked sixth in Class 2A. ... ROWVA-Williamsfield (2-1, 1-0) looks to move into a tie for second with Annawan-Wethersfield with a win tonight as it heads to Tom Bruna Field to take on Princeville (1-2, 1-2). ... Stark County (2-1) gets a week off from LTC play, hosting Elmwood-Brimfield (3-0) tonight at Gary Johnson Field in Wyoming.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Muskegon (Mich.) Catholic Central (1-2) at Fulton (3-0): Saturday at noon at Fulton High School.

The first of two Saturday matinees for Class 1A's fourth-ranked Steamers, it is also their lone nonconference game as they look to avoid any kind of a letdown after last Friday's 31-22 win over defending NUIC champion Durand-Pecatonica.

Lena-Winslow (3-0, 3-0) at West Carroll (0-3, 0-2): Friday at 7 at Massey Field, Savanna.

Having been outscored 165-6 in their three losses, the Thunder prepare for another formidable challenge in the defending IHSA Class 1A state champions, who are ranked No. 1 in 1A and are looking to take sole possession of the NUIC lead with a victory ahead of next Friday's home showdown with Fulton.

Other NUIC matchups: Both Du-Pec (2-1, 2-1) and Forreston (2-1, 2-1) look to keep pace with the league leaders, with the Rivermen hosting Eastland-Pearl City (0-3, 0-3) and the Cardinals traveling to Dakota (2-1, 1-1). ... Galena (1-2, 0-2) looks for its first conference win as it hosts Stockton (1-2, 1-2) in a matchup of Jo Daviess County rivals.

8-Player

Ridgewood (2-1) at West Prairie-Southeastern (1-2): Friday at 7 at West Prairie High School, Sciota.

This is the second of a three-week series of road games for the Spartans, who are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, a wild 66-34 shootout at Biggsville West Central. ... The Cyclones are looking to get back on track after dropping back-to-back games.

Galva (1-2) at Metro-East Lutheran (0-3): Friday at 7 at Metro-East Lutheran High School, Edwardsville.

The first game in a stretch of four road contests over the next five weeks, the Wildcats have a strong shot at getting back to the .500 mark against the Knights, who have been outscored 172-30 in their three losses.