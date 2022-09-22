Illinois area football capsules for Week 5

Three Rivers West

Rockridge (3-1, 2-0) at Monmouth-Roseville (3-2, 2-1): Tonight at 7 at Coach Dobry Field, Monmouth.

Having been officially granted a forfeit win over Riverdale, the Titans now look to bypass the Rockets and take over first place in the TRAC West Division. However, Rockridge (ranked seventh in Class 2A) looks to keep its offensive juggernaut going, averaging just over five touchdowns in its three on-field wins. ... In last week's 51-21 win over reigning conference champion Erie-Prophetstown, senior QB Jacob Bayne was 11 of 16 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns, with junior fullback Alex Zarlatanes tallying 145 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.

Orion (2-2, 1-0) at Erie-Prophetstown (2-2, 1-1): Tonight at 7 at Mosher Field, Prophetstown.

Returning to the field after a one-week break, the Chargers hit the road looking to keep pace in the TRAC West race as well as bounce back from a hard-fought 13-12 loss to Sterling Newman two weeks ago. ... For its part, E-P has been up and down through the first four weeks, following up a win with a loss. Senior RB Jase Grunder is coming off another solid game, rushing for 151 yards and a TD on 15 carries against Rockridge.

Sherrard (0-4, 0-2) at Morrison (2-2, 1-0): Tonight at 7 at Bud Cole Field.

For the Tigers, every week is do-or-die from here on out as they need to win their remaining five games to have any hope of extending their season into the IHSA playoffs. ... Three of the Mustangs' four games have been close, including back-to-back wins over Monmouth-Roseville (18-16) and Spring Valley Hall (38-32). ... Morrison seeks its first three-game winning streak since going 11-1 and reaching the 1A quarterfinals in 2019.

Three Rivers East

Kewanee (2-2, 1-1) at Princeton (4-0, 2-0): Tonight at 7 at Bryant Field.

Last year's meeting wound up determining the TRAC East championship, with the Boilermakers earning a 49-21 victory that gave them the conference's automatic playoff berth. ... Ranked fourth in Class 3A, the Tigers have been nearly impossible to stop on offense, averaging 56.5 points per game behind senior QB and Eastern Illinois commit Teegan Davis.

Other TRAC East matchups: After falling 34-8 to Peru St. Bede (seventh in 1A) in its conference opener, Sterling Newman (2-2, 0-1) looks to get back on track when it heads to Manlius to face Bureau Valley (1-3, 0-2), which has been outscored 89-30 in conference losses to Mendota and Kewanee. ... Mendota (2-2, 1-1) looks to get back above .500 as it heads to Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley to take on Hall (1-3, 0-1).

Lincoln Trail

Mercer County (3-1, 2-1) at ROWVA-Williamsfield (3-1, 2-0): Tonight at 7 at Bill Adams Field, Oneida.

The Golden Eagles come in riding high after a 59-7 win over reigning LTC co-champion Abingdon-Avon, a game in which junior QB Colby Cox was 8 of 14 passing for 199 yards and two TDs while rushing for 177 yards and three TDs on 11 carries. For the season, Cox has rushed for 303 yards and four TDs while throwing for 518 yards and three TDs. ... After back-to-back nonconference games, the Cougars made a strong return to league play last week with a 30-18 victory over Princeville.

Stark County (3-1, 1-1) at United (0-4, 0-4): Tonight at 7 at United High School, Monmouth.

After last year's return to the IHSA Class 1A playoffs for the first time since 2015, the Red Storm now must need to win out in order to keep hopes alive of a return postseason trip. In its four losses, United has been outscored 151-64. ... The Rebels bounced back from a Week 3 loss to Knoxville by topping Elmwood-Brimfield 31-22 in the second of their two non-LTC contests.

Around the LTC: Annawan-Wethersfield (3-1, 2-0) had a Thursday night road trip to Abingdon-Avon (1-3, 0-3) as it looked to keep pace with first-place Knoxville (4-0, 4-0). ... The Blue Bullets host Durand-Pecatonica (3-1) in the first of their two non-LTC games, a 1 p.m. Saturday matinee at Dennis Larson Field. ... Princeville (1-3) looks to snap a two-game skid when it hosts Lewistown (0-4) tonight at 7 at Tom Bruna Field.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Fulton (3-1, 3-0) at Lena-Winslow (4-0, 4-0): Tonight at 7 at Lena-Winslow High School, Lena.

Two weeks after topping reigning NUIC champion Durand-Pecatonica 31-22, the Steamers look to move atop the conference standings with a win their rematch with the Panthers, who topped Fulton twice last fall, including a 54-28 win in the IHSA Class 1A state quarterfinals. ... Both teams are ranked in 1A, with Le-Win holding fast at No. 1 and the Steamers dropping two spots to No. 6 after last Saturday's 7-6 loss to Muskegon (Mich.) Catholic Central.

West Carroll (0-4, 0-3) at Stockton (1-3, 1-3): Saturday at 1 p.m. at John O'Boyle Field.

Both teams are approaching this as a must-win game. For the Thunder, they need to win out in order to have any shot at participating in the IHSA postseason. The Blackhawks, led by former West Carroll head coach Matthew Leitzen, desperately need a win as they have games with Fulton, Lena-Winslow and Du-Pec (a combined 10-2) up ahead.

Other NUIC matchups: Dakota (3-1, 2-1) looks to keep pace with the league leaders as it travels to Lanark to face winless Eastland-Pearl City (0-4, 0-4). ... Forreston (2-2, 2-2) hosts Galena (2-2, 1-2) tonight at 7 in a matchup of clubs looking to break out from the middle of the NUIC pack.

8-Player

Ridgewood (3-1) at Aquin (1-3): Tonight at 7 at Conley Field, Freeport.

This is the first 8-player meeting between these clubs, and it will also bring back memories of the 2005 IHSA Class 1A state championship game in Champaign when the Bulldogs took on the Cambridge Vikings, holding on for a 30-28 win in what proved to be Cambridge's lone title-game appearance. ... In their three wins, the Spartans are giving up just two touchdowns per game while putting up 50 points per contest.