Illinois area football capsules for Week 6

Three Rivers West

Morrison (2-3, 1-1) at Rockridge (4-1, 3-0): 7 p.m. Friday at Rockridge High School

Since falling 41-22 to TRAC East power Princeton in their season opener, the Rockets (ranked sixth in this week's Illinois AP Class 2A poll) have reeled off four straight wins and look to extend their winning streak and become eligible for their eighth playoff appearance in the last nine postseasons. ... The Mustangs look to rebound from a 26-22 home loss to Sherrard after posting back-to-back wins the two prior weeks.

Monmouth-Roseville (3-3, 2-2) at Orion (3-2, 2-0): 7 p.m. Friday at Charger Field

After handling reigning TRAC West champion Erie-Prophetstown 27-7 in last Friday's proper conference opener — Orion had received a forfeit win from Riverdale in its first scheduled league contest — the Chargers aim for their third straight win to keep pace in the league race, and potentially move into first place should Rockridge fall to Morrison. ... An up-and-down season for Mon-Rose continued last week with a 28-12 loss to Rockridge; the Titans have yet to post consecutive wins this season.

Mendota (2-3) at Sherrard (1-4): 7 p.m. Friday at Clifford King Field

The Tigers return home after last Friday's 26-22 win at Morrison, a victory that snapped a 13-game losing streak and gave second-year head coach Brandon Johnston his first victory at the Sherrard helm. The drive for five continues tonight, with the Tigers trying to win out to remain in the playoff picture.

Harvard (0-5) at Erie-Prophetstown (2-3): 1 p.m. Saturday at Mosher Field, Prophetstown

After being outscored 78-28 in consecutive losses to Rockridge and Orion, the Panthers have a golden opportunity to get back on track and return to the .500 mark against a Harvard squad that has been outscored 201-37 in its five losses this autumn, albeit against mostly larger competition in terms of its opponents' enrollments.

Three Rivers East

Hall (2-3, 1-1) at Kewanee (2-3, 1-2): 7 p.m. Friday at KHS Stadium

The Boilermakers have followed up their first two losses with wins the following week, and hope to repeat that pattern after suffering a 56-7 setback to first-place Princeton (ranked fourth in 3A) a week ago. ... With Rockridge and Sterling Newman looming in the final two weeks of the regular season, a win tonight and next week against Mendota are crucial to Kewanee's playoff hopes.

Around the TRAC East: Princeton (5-0, 3-0) travels to Sterling's Roscoe Eades Stadium on Friday to take on Newman (3-2, 1-1). ... Peru St. Bede (5-0, 2-0; ranked seventh in 1A), which travels to Princeton next week, looks to stay perfect with a 1 p.m. Saturday home matinee against Bureau Valley (1-4, 0-3).

Lincoln Trail

Knoxville (4-1, 4-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (4-1, 3-0): 7 p.m. Friday at the Annawan Athletic Field

One week after knocking off one of last year's LTC co-champions with a 27-0 win at Abingdon-Avon, the Titans look to make it two in a row against the Blue Bullets, who are ranked eighth in Class 2A. ... With a win, the Titans take sole possession of the LTC lead. ... While A-W rebounded from a 24-7 Week 4 loss at Ottawa Marquette, Knoxville is coming off its first setback after falling 16-7 at home to Durand-Pecatonica last Saturday.

Princeville (2-3, 1-3) at Mercer County (4-1, 3-1): 7 p.m. Friday at George Pratt Memorial Field, Aledo

Winners of three straight, the Golden Eagles come into Friday's matchup riding an offensive hot streak. MerCo followed up a 59-7 win over Abingdon-Avon with last Friday's 48-28 victory over ROWVA-Williamsfield, a game in which junior quarterback Colby Cox tallied 190 total yards and threw for four touchdowns, with senior halfback Owen Relander notching 69 total yards and three TDs. ... Last Friday's 52-6 win over the Lewistown-Valley-Cuba co-op snapped a two-game skid by the Princes.

Around the LTC: In the only other league matchup Friday, Stark County (4-1, 2-1) looks to keep pace with the LTC leaders when it hosts ROWVA-Williamsfield (3-2, 2-1) at Gary Johnson Field in Wyoming; the Cougars also seek a win to stay in the title picture. ... Both United (0-5) and Abingdon-Avon (1-4) have nonconference games, with the Red Storm hosting Melrose Park Walther Christian (0-5) Saturday at 1 and the Tornadoes hosting Havana (2-3) Friday at 7.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Stockton (2-3, 2-3) at Fulton (3-2, 3-1): 7 p.m. Friday at Fulton High School

Tied for second with Durand-Pecatonica after a wild 54-32 loss at first-place Lena-Winslow last Friday, the Class 1A eighth-ranked Steamers look to bounce back and keep their conference title hopes going strong with a win over the Blackhawks, who are coming off an explosive performance last Saturday in a 64-8 victory over West Carroll.

Forreston (3-2, 3-2) at West Carroll (0-5, 0-4): 7 p.m. Friday at Massey Field, Savanna

While the Thunder look to get into the win column after being eliminated from playoff contention, the Cardinals view this as a must-win game in that their next three opponents — Fulton, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Lena-Winslow — are a combined 11-4.

Around the NUIC: Du-Pec (4-1, 3-1) looks to at least maintain its share of second place and keep on Lena-Winslow's heels with a win Friday at Dakota (3-2, 2-2). ... After topping Dakota 40-36 for its first win, Eastland-Pearl City (1-4, 1-4) looks to make it two in a row as it travels to Galena (2-3, 1-3).

8-Player

West Prairie-Southeastern (2-3) at Galva (2-3): 6 p.m. Friday at Galva High School

This is the first live action for the Wildcats in two weeks after receiving a forfeit win from Yorkville Parkview Christian last weekend; in the two weeks prior, Galva had been outscored 99-40 in losses to Bushnell-Prairie City and Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran.

Peoria Heights (1-4) at Ridgewood (4-1): 1 p.m. Saturday at Goff-Stahl Field, Cambridge

This is the first 8-player homecoming game for the Spartans as well as their first home contest in four weeks. ... With a victory, Ridgewood would get within one win of matching the highest number of regular-season victories the co-op posted in its 11-player era from 2010-21; the Spartans' 2019 squad finished with a 6-4 record.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett