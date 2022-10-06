Illinois area football capsules for Week 7

Three Rivers West

Rockridge (5-1, 4-0) at Sherrard (1-5, 1-2): Friday at 7 at Clifford King Field.

Having become playoff eligible with last week's 36-22 win over Morrison, the Class 2A sixth-ranked Rockets look to lock up a postseason berth and also clinch at least a share of the Three Rivers West Division title with a win against one of their oldest rivals. ... Against the Mustangs, senior quarterback Jacob Bayne was 16-of-22 passing for 279 yards and four TDs along with a rushing score. ... Out of playoff contention after last week's 49-35 loss to Mendota, the Tigers look to build on the progress they have made and finish the season strong.

Orion (3-3, 2-1) at Morrison (2-4, 1-2): Friday at 7 at Bud Cole Field.

For both teams, Friday is a must-win game. ... For the Chargers, a win moves them one step closer to becoming playoff eligible with a much-improved Sherrard squad and TRAC leader Rockridge looming in the final two weeks of the regular season. ... For the Mustangs, the playoffs effectively begin now as they must win out to have any hope of playing beyond Week 9; their final two games are against a pair of 3-3 teams in LeRoy and Erie-Prophetstown.

Bureau Valley (1-5) at Erie-Prophetstown (3-3): Friday at 7 at Mosher Field, Prophetstown.

The third of four straight home games for the Panthers, it also marks a golden opportunity to move a step closer to becoming eligible for a return trip to the playoffs with a win against a Storm squad that has dropped four straight since a 20-14 Week 2 win over Sherrard. ... E-P's final two opponents are Monmouth-Roseville (4-3) and Morrison.

Three Rivers East

Kewanee (2-4, 1-3) at Mendota (3-3, 1-2): Friday at 7 at Mendota High School.

After back-to-back losses to Princeton and Spring Valley Hall, the postseason push essentially begins Friday for the Boilermakers, who need to win out in order to have a chance at booking a third straight trip to the IHSA playoffs for the first time in program history. ... With Rockridge and Sterling Newman (3-3) ahead in the next two weeks, Kewanee will face a hard road.

Around the TRAC East: Friday features a showdown for the TRAC East title as first-place Princeton (6-0, 4-0; ranked fourth in 3A) hosts Peru St. Bede (6-0, 3-0) at Bryant Field. The Tigers lock up a share of the league title with a win. ... Newman (3-3, 1-2) travels to Spring Valley to take on Hall (3-3, 2-1) at Richard Nesti Stadium.

Lincoln Trail

Stark County (4-2, 2-2) at Annawan-Wethersfield (5-1, 4-0): Friday at 7 at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, Kewanee.

One week after battling past Knoxville 27-19 to take sole possession of the LTC lead, the Titans (12th in 1A) look to keep possession of their league lead and officially clinch a playoff berth against the Rebels, who are looking to rebound after falling 34-13 to ROWVA-Williamsfield. ... A fourth-quarter touchdown was the difference for A-W last week after Knoxville had tied the game at 19-19 in the second half. ... After tonight, the Titans close the regular season against ROWVA-Williamsfield (4-2) and Mercer County (5-1).

Fairbury Prairie Central (6-0) at Mercer County (5-1): Friday at 7:30 at George Pratt Memorial Field, Aledo.

Winners of four straight and looking to lock up a playoff berth, the Golden Eagles (tied for 12th in 2A) play their second and final nonconference game before closing the season with a two-game stand that could decide the LTC championship. Sitting at 4-1 in the league, MerCo closes its regular season hosting Stark County and then hitting the road to play Annawan-Wethersfield. ... The visiting Hawks of Prairie Central are ranked sixth in 3A and are in first place in the Illini Prairie Conference.

Around the LTC: ROWVA-Williamsfield (4-2, 3-1) looks to move into a three-way tie for second in the conference with Knoxville and Mercer County with a win Friday over United (1-5, 0-5) at Bill Adams Field in Oneida. ... Knoxville (4-2) gets a one-week break from league play, hosting Carthage Illini West (3-3) at Dennis Larson Field. ... Princeville (2-4, 1-4) welcomes Abingdon-Avon (1-5, 0-4) to Tom Bruna Field needing to win to stay in the postseason hunt.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Fulton (4-2, 4-1) at Forreston (4-2, 4-2): Friday at 7 at Cardinal Field.

Tied for second in the NUIC with Durand-Pecatonica (5-1, 4-1), the Class 1A eighth-ranked Steamers look to keep pace with league leader Lena-Winslow (6-0, 5-0) with a road win tonight. ... Fulton bounced back from consecutive losses in dominating fashion, rolling past Stockton 44-6. ... The Cardinals are coming off two high-powered wins, outscoring Galena and West Carroll by a combined 106-20.

West Carroll (0-6, 0-5) at Eastland-Pearl City (1-5, 1-5): Friday at 7 at Eastland High School, Lanark.

Looking to crack the win column for the first time this season, the Thunder look to build on the mild gains they have made over the last two weeks, scoring one touchdown in each of the last two games after taking three straight shutouts.

Around the NUIC: Class 1A top-ranked Lena-Winslow looks to move a step closer to locking up the conference crown with a win over Du-Pec at Pecatonica High School. ... Galena (3-3, 2-3) hosts Dakota (3-3, 2-3) in a matchup of clubs looking to inch closer towards locking up a playoff berth. ... Stockton (2-4) hosts Minonk Fieldcrest (1-5) in a 2 p.m. Saturday special at John O'Boyle Field, with the Blackhawks needing to win out to become playoff eligible.

8-Player

Williams Bay (Wis.) (0-5) at Ridgewood (5-1): Friday at 7 at Goff-Stahl Field, Cambridge.

The Spartans look to extend their three-game winning streak -- the longest for the co-op since going 5-0 to open the 2019 season -- in which they have outscored their opponents 150-59. ... A win by Ridgewood would set a regular-season record for victories for the 12-year-old co-op, and match the win total posted by the IHSA Class 1A playoff-qualifying 2019 squad.

Galva (2-4) at Ashton-Franklin Center (3-3): Friday at 7 at Mel Barron Field, Franklin Grove.

The Wildcats look to get on track offensively after being held to 16 and 14 points in losses to Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran and West Prairie-Southeastern, respectively; in three of five games (not including a Week 5 forfeit win over Yorkville Parkview Christian), Galva has been held under 20 points.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett